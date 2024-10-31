Court upholds former officer’s drug trafficking conviction

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net





THE Court of Appeal upheld the drug trafficking conviction of Mario Newbold, a former police officer convicted in the Magistrate’s Court of trying to traffic three kilograms of cocaine through North Eleuthera International Airport in 2018.

Newbold, who had been sentenced to two years in prison, challenged the handling and fairness of the Magistrate’s Court trial.

On August 2, 2018, Newbold, intending to board a private charter flight at North Eleuthera International Airport (NEIA), was found in possession of a blue Samsonite carry-on bag containing three kilograms of cocaine.

The court heard that Newbold bypassed regular security checks at NEIA but found officers waiting for passengers when his flight landed in New Providence.

Officers found cocaine in two separate plastic bags in his carry-on. Before he was arrested, he reportedly told an officer: “Man take it easy on ma.”

During his interview with police, he admitted packing the bag but said he did not know how the drugs got in there.

He claimed the bag did not belong to him and that he was transporting it to help his cousin, Kenneth.

He said he did not handle the bag after placing it in the terminal area and only retrieved it when his cousin directed him.

However, the prosecution pointed to inconsistencies in his account, arguing his actions, particularly his choice to enter the White Crown terminal to avoid screening, showed knowledge of the illicit contents.

In appealing the magistrate’s ruling, Newbold argued that the judge had committed procedural irregularities that resulted in an unfair trial.

Among other things, he claimed he had been unfairly denied the chance to adequately cross-examine critical witnesses.

However, the Court of Appeal found that he and his lawyer had ample opportunity to cross-examine each witness.

The court rejected each of Newbold’s appeal grounds, concluding that the trial was conducted fairly and that procedural protocols were respected throughout the process.

The Court of Appeal said Newbold’s actions — specifically bypassing security with the blue bag and handing it to the pilot for loading onto the aircraft — contradicted his claims of innocence.

Appellate judges also concluded that Newbold’s initial response when the drugs were discovered, asking officers to “take it easy,” showed his consciousness of guilt.