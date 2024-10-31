DEIDRE BASTIAN: Take care of business by rewarding workers

Did you know that recognition helps to increase productivity in your workforce? Your employees become happier at work, and thus have less time for complaining; their loyalty grows stronger; and worker retention increases. Quite simply, the ripple effect of showing gratitude amplifies corporate success

Ultimately, the entire corporate framework benefits, as gratitude and recognition cannot flourish in a vacuum. Employee recognition goes far beyond individual motivation. Rather, it ripples through the entire company, enhancing its overall success. When decision-makers prioritise gratitude and recognition, a positive feedback loop is created. That is for good reason. When employees are asked: “What is the most important thing your company could do to cause you to produce great work?”, their most common response is recognition.

How can you show gratitude?

Rather than viewing gratitude and recognition as mere gestures of politeness, we can redefine them as powerful tools for transforming workplace dynamics. It is no secret that recognition programmes which encourage employee appreciation enhance teamwork and cohesion.

By embracing a fresh perspective, and unleashing the potential of appreciation, employers can revolutionise workplace dynamics, shifting from command and control to a culture of gratitude and empowerment that has the potential to unlock extraordinary levels of motivation.

Why should employee recognition be an essential part of any company’s talent strategy?

Never forget the human factor. Failing to reward employees through adequate recognition and appreciation potentially undermines employee commitment. Simply put: “When employers take care of their employees, their employees will take care of their business.”

Implementing an awards system that speaks specifically to each employee’s unique contributions lets them know that you are paying attention and appreciating their efforts. When employees feel valued and appreciated, they not only become more engaged but are less likely to leave, instead going the extra mile for customers. Dissatisfied and disengaged employees will not provide a great customer experience.

Business impact

While some people may look at employee recognition simply as a cost, that would be a mistake. A well-designed recognition programme can affect many business outcomes. For example, absenteeism and turnover are often tied to lack of recognition. Recognition can also affect issues such as engagement, satisfaction, productivity and development growth. You figured out the ‘why’. Now figure out the ‘how’.

How do you give recognition to an employee?

Everyone is different. That is why the best employee recognition is tailored to each individual. Some of your staff might welcome a quiet note and ‘thank you’ more than an announcement at a big meeting, while some love the spotlight.

It is very important to develop a recognition programme as it is not a one-size-fits-all. Every employee has different preferences and not everyone wants a gift card.

As a final point, employee recognition is essential because companies that prioritise worker appreciation see higher employee retention rates, increased engagement and improved overall performance. Start your employee recognition journey today. Until we meet again, live life for memories as opposed to regrets. Enjoy life and stay on top of your game.

• NB: Columnist welcomes feedback at deedee21bastian@gmail.com

About columnist: Deidre M. Bastian is a brand marketing analyst/graphic designer, international award-winning author and certified life coach.