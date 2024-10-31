Glover-Rolle: Discouraged workers numbers ‘too high’

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net





LABOUR Minister Pia Glover-Rolle said the number of discouraged workers in the country is “too high” and expressed government’s intent to bring them back into the workforce.

Her comments came after the Bahamas National Statistical Institute (BNSI) released the labour force results for the first and second quarters of 2024, showing an unemployment rate of 8.7 percent.

Discouraged workers — those available for work, but not actively seeking employment due to a perceived lack of opportunities — were recorded at 10,800 in the first quarter and rose to 12,940 in the second quarter.

“We note that the rate for discouraged workers remains too high and we want to bring them back into the workforce,” Mrs Glover-Rolle said in the House of Assembly yesterday. “We also want to continue to bring the unemployment rate lower. Both of these goals can only be accomplished through training and education to enhance the employability of segments of our population that are currently unemployable.”

She added that expansion through the National Training Agency, the upcoming National Apprenticeship Programme, partnerships with local institutions like BTVI and UB, and international collaborations through the Charlotte Knowles-Thompson Scholarship Agency will support professional, soft skills, and workforce readiness programmes to improve employability.

She credited the Davis administration’s efforts with the 1.2 percentage point decrease in unemployment from the fourth quarter of 2023 to the first and second quarters of 2024.