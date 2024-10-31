Govt breaks ground on $8.8m clinic in Eleuthera

By JADE RUSSELL

OFFICIALS broke ground yesterday for a new $8.8 million medical clinic in Palmetto Point, Eleuthera, which aims to bring essential healthcare services to the area.

The 14,500-square-foot facility will include a main clinic, morgue, medical waste building, and emergency service quarters. Services will include a pharmacy, X-ray, laboratory, and telemedicine options.

Central and South Eleuthera MP Clay Sweeting described the groundbreaking as a momentous milestone.

He said the project had been halted under the previous Minnis administration, and for years, healthcare on the island was not prioritised.

He said while Eleuthera has private medical facilities, the clinic will be the first government-owned healthcare facility in Palmetto Point, serving residents unable to afford private care.

“Central and South in Eleuthera will be the beneficiaries of our collective efforts and achievements on this day; for far too long, our people have had to suffer for the lack of proper medical resources,” Mr Sweeting said.

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville said the clinic will feature a dental room, a modern surgical suite, two overnight recovery beds, and a comprehensive care programme. The building will have hurricane-impact windows and doors for natural disaster resilience and will be accessible to people with disabilities.

Dr Darville confirmed plans for a clinic in Rock Sound, but could not provide a timeline.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis praised the clinic as a step toward fulfilling the government’s promise to invest in Family Island infrastructure, particularly rural and urban healthcare.

The project, led by Carey’s Construction Company, will begin immediately and be completed within 24 months.