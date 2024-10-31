NOT GUILTY: Kirk Cornish MP cleared on all charges

North Abaco MP Kirk Cornish has been found not guilty of two counts of rape by unanimous verdict at court this afternoon. He has also been cleared on charges of assault and death threats.

A crowd erupted in cheers as Mr Cornish was acquitted by the court.

The nine-member jury found Mr Cornish not guilty of assault by six jurors to three, and the same on threats of death.

Justice Renae McKay presided over the trial. Mr Cornish was represented by Tai Pinder-Mackey. Timothy Bailey was the prosecutor.

