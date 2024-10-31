PM defends Mitchell’s remarks on Baha Mar court ruling

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net





PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis defended Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) chairman Fred Mitchell’s critical response to a recent New York State Supreme Court ruling, which awarded Baha Mar’s original developer, Sarkis Izmirlian, over $1.6bn in damages in a fraud and breach of contract case against the main contractor, China Construction America (CCA).

Mr Mitchell, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, dismissed fraud allegations involving Christie administration officials during the Baha Mar saga as “salacious”, arguing that no evidence supported the accusations.

He accused Mr Izmirlian of promoting a narrative misaligned with the facts. He urged the public to approach commentary on the US ruling with caution and advised Bahamians to be “sceptical” about information related to the judgement.

His comments sparked backlash. The Nassau Guardian reported last Tuesday that former Supreme Court Justice Jeanne Thompson said Mr Mitchell showed a “total lack of diplomatic behaviour” with his “intemperate” comments.

“I have no problem with the chairman rising to the defence of party officials, family and friends,” Justice Thompson wrote. “However, I take strong exception to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of our nation lambasting the judge of a friendly country because he did not like his ruling, and vilifying a foreign resident and investor because he dared to bring an action to secure his rights and succeeded.”

Free National Movement leader Michael Pintard also questioned Mr Mitchell’s comments, noting it came after the Office of the Prime Minister said it would not comment on the ruling because Attorney General Ryan Pinder is reviewing it.

Defending Mr Mitchell, Mr Davis said yesterday: “He is speaking as chairman of the political party of which he’s a chairman, and if there are any castigations or broadsides on the political party, he has the right to defend that. Now, yes, there’ll be views as to whether or how he should go about it, but he’s adopted the approach that he has.”

Mr Davis described Mr Mitchell’s criticism as “fact-checking” statements by “pundits”.

He also dismissed Mr Pintard’s concerns about the ruling’s potential impact on the country’s foreign investments.

He noted the matter is ongoing in US courts, suggesting it does not affect investment in The Bahamas. CCA has filed an appeal in the case.

He said The Bahamas is ultimately the winner, as Baha Mar is now open, providing significant employment and planning a major redevelopment of the Melia resort.