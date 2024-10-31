Urban Renewal small home repair programme sees over 5k applications

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net





THE Urban Renewal Small Home Repairs Programme has received over 5,000 applications from homeowners seeking assistance, with more than 1,000 people meeting the requirement for assistance.

Housing and Urban Development Minister Keith Bell said homeowners in New Providence submitted 4,482 applications, while an additional 700 applications came from the Family Islands.

In New Providence, some 1,006 homeowners have already met the requirement for repairing homes. Meanwhile, in the Family Islands, 328 homeowners have been approved.

Mr Bell said the overwhelming demand underscores the community’s reliance on and confidence in this programme, highlighting its success to date and the need for additional resources to meet the extensive remaining requests for support.

His comments were made during the debate on the Urban Renewal Authority Bill in the House of Assembly yesterday.

The bill establishes an Urban Renewal Authority to enhance residents’ quality of life in designated urban communities.

The bill can, among other things, provide loans to assist homeowners or building owners in urgent need of repair.

To be eligible for a grant, the authority will inspect the property, evaluate the urgency of the repairs, and confirm that the owner meets the specified qualifications.

If the owner qualifies, the authority may award a grant in an amount determined by the minister and approve the necessary repair work.

The board may also grant loans for minor home repairs upon application, with loan amounts set by the minister and terms and interest rates determined by the board.

“This is not just about repairing homes. This is about restoring dignity,” Mr Bell said. “This programme directly tackles the compromised living conditions that too many Bahamians are enduring.”