BFA completes phase 1 of Concacaf C License Coaching Course

THE Bahamas Football Association (BFA) completed phase 1 of the Concacaf C License Coaching Course last week at the Beach Soccer Stadium and RALD.

Fourteen dedicated coaches from various football clubs across The Bahamas participated in the course, marking a significant advancement in their coaching journey and contributing to the continued growth of football in the nation.

The course, which began on August 26, provided these coaches with a comprehensive training experience focused on enhancing technical knowledge, refining coaching methods and deepening their understanding of football principles.

“This initiative is a key part of our strategy to elevate coaching standards in The Bahamas,” said Bruce Swan, the BFA’s technical director, highlighting the course’s importance.

“The commitment shown by these coaches is truly commendable, and I’m confident that what they’ve learned will have a positive impact on their respective teams and players in the coming months.”

With the completion of the in-person sessions, these coaches will now enter a three-month developmental phase.

During this period, they will be monitored by BFA coach educators as they implement the techniques and strategies learned.

Final assessments will be conducted in November to determine their qualification for the Concacaf C License.

“It is critical for players’ growth that the quality of coaching needs to grow,” Swan added. “The knowledge these coaches now possess will play an important role in developing the next generation of players.”

The BFA thanks all participants for their dedication and the instructors for their expertise.

The Association looks forward to seeing the lasting impact of this course on the local football community as these coaches continue to shape the sport’s future in The Bahamas.