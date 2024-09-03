BGDSA playoffs: Floaters defeat Reformers 3-2

THE Bahamas Government Departmental Softball Association’s playoffs ended on Sunday with the Bahamas Defence Force Floaters defeating the BDCS Reformers 3-2 in a best-of-5 series at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex.

The BTC Lasers clinched their series last weekend as they defeated the RBPF Enforcers in the series 3-1. The championship in the men’s division will start this coming weekend.

In the ladies’ division, the defending champions Electro Telecom Invaders defeated the RBDF Waves 3-0 to win between the pennant winners and fourth place.

And the Royal Bahamas Police Force Lady Interceptors defeated the Bahamas Department of Correction Services Keepers 3-2 in their second vs third place series.

The championship started on Sunday for the ladies with the Lady Interceptors defeating the Invaders 14-5 to win game one of the best-of-seven series.

Play resumes in the championship round for both the men and ladies on Saturday with double headers. They will continue to play on Sunday.

Here’s a look at the best-of-seven championship schedule for this weekend:

Saturday

11am - Electro Telecom Invaders vs RBPF Interceptors (L)

1pm - RBDF Floaters vs BTC Lasers (M)

3pm - RBPF Interceptors vs Electro Telecom Invaders (L)

5pm - BTC Lasers vs RBDF Floaters (M)

Sunday

1:30pm - RBDF Floaters vs BTC Lasers (M)

3pm - Electro Telecom Invaders vs RBPF Interceptors (L)

5pm - BTC Lasers vs RBDF Floaters (M)