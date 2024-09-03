Double donation from Atlantis

Employees of Atlantis Resort presented a donation of 20 school uniform kits and a store credit for back-to-school supplies to the Transitional Alternative Programme for Students (TAPS).

The contribution is intended to help the school, which helps troubled teen girls foster a sense of identity and unity.

After 15 years in existence, the school recently received approval for a school uniform.

The donated uniform kits, valued at $72.66 each, include a white shirt, a purple pleated skirt, a purple cross tie, and two pairs of white socks.

The store credit to Book World and Stationers will ensure that students have the supplies they need for the upcoming school year.

Atlantis Casino’s Helping Hands team has also stepped forward to assist the Therapy Learning Center (TLC) as it prepares for the new school year. TLC is a specialised facility dedicated to children with mild to moderate autism and related challenges.

TLC founder and director Yanique Smith said: “I was surprised when I got a call saying that they wanted to give some more donations for our back-to-school this school year.”

For the last four years, the school that covers functional academics, life skills, and vocational training had operated in a small space but recently secured a larger building.

“The day we got the call that we could pick up the keys [for the new school location], I got a call from Atlantis saying that we were chosen for their back-to-school initiative. I was over the moon. It felt like everything was coming together because it was really a tough year for all of us. This is a blessing.”

Ms Smith emphasised the significance of the donations, noting that sensory items like pod swings, which help calm students, are challenging to source locally.

She was particularly moved by the inclusion of chairs in the donation, which the school had struggled to find.

“We knew they were going to donate items. I thought it was pencils, books, maybe a tablet or something like that, but when I came in and I saw even the area rugs, which we couldn’t find over here for the preschoolers, I was blown away — and then on top of that, a monetary donation. It blessed my heart, and I’m forever grateful.”