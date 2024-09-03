FNM tent should be big enough

EDITOR, The Tribune.

I usually take anything that Bahamas Press prints with a grain of salt. However, I felt compelled to comment on a salacious article regarding a purported meeting within the Free National Movement executive to deny Central Grand Bahama MP Iram Lewis a nomination, owing to his alleged ties to former FNM Leader Dr Hubert Minnis. If you recall, back in March 2023 Lewis expressed concerns about an apparent move to block Minnis from addressing FNM association meetings, calling it undemocratic and anti-FNM. The Minnis camp made it sound as if FNM chairman Dr Duane Sands and FNM Leader Michael Pintard were the masterminds behind the move to muzzle their choice for leader.

These accusations underscored the hostility between both camps within the organization. Lewis had served in the Minnis Cabinet as a minister of state for youth, sports and culture. Around the time Lewis voiced his concerns, there was a feeling that Minnis was attempting to mount a comeback. That comeback failed, however, when he was soundly defeated at the FNM’s one-day National Convention on June 1 of this year. Minnis gained only 163 votes to Pintard’s 468. The contest wasn’t even close. Lewis has been a very accessible MP for his Central Grand Bahama constituents. Central Grand Bahama is a very safe seat for the FNM. I cannot imagine Lewis doing anything to undermine Pintard and the FNM hierarchy. He comes off as a team player who stays above the fray. Never had a scandal and is a model Parliamentarian and Bahamian citizen. Yes, the economy in Grand Bahama is in shambles. But this was an issue that dates all the way back to 2001 - after the 9/11 attacks in the United States. That’s 16 years before Lewis became MP and 13 years after the closure of the Royal Oasis Resort and Casino. Lewis cannot be fairly blamed for Freeport’s shoddy state.

The same can be said for Pintard and Ginger Moxey. Any attempts to remove Lewis would result in another pushback from irate Minnisites within the FNM. But thankfully this unfounded rumor is just that - an unfounded rumor conjured up by someone grasping for news content. While Central Grand Bahama is a safe FNM seat, denying the FNM incumbent another nomination would send the wrong signal to loyal FNMs within that constituency that their leaders are slowly drifting towards an autocratic style of leadership. Denying Lewis a nomination would widen the rift between those within the Minnis camp and those within the Pintard camp, at a time when the leadership should be working on the healing process within the party. Lewis has done nothing to warrant being denied another nomination. If he so desires to run again the FNM Center Council should grant him the opportunity. He is a hardworking MP.

Bahamas Press framed its narrative in a way that made it seem as if Lewis and Pintard are not getting along due to the former’s allegiance to Minnis. If so, I would suggest that Pintard take a page out of FNM founding father Sir Cecil Wallace-Whitfield’s book. Prominent FNMs, such as Sir Orville Turnquest, Sir Arthur Foulkes and John Henry Bostwick, did not want Sir Cecil leading the FNM into the 1982 general election. They wanted Sir Kendal G L Isaacs instead. Based on the information I have gathered from historian Dr Michael Craton, their return to the FNM was conditioned on Sir Cecil stepping aside for Sir Kendal. It was in all likelihood a bitter pill for the FNM founder to swallow. But for the good of the party, he agreed. Had he not agreed to the compromise, there would not have been any FNM party today. Instead, we would have had the Bahamas Democratic Party. It was always my understanding that the FNM has a large tent. That tent should be big enough to include Iram Lewis who has been a very productive MP.

KEVIN EVANS

Freeport, Grand Bahama

September 1, 2024.