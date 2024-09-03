One dead and two injured in bar shooting last night

TWO gunmen opened fire on people as they drank in the yard of a bar in Windsor Place last night – killing one man and injuring two others.

Police said the gunmen emerged from behind a wall near the bar and opened fire on people in the yard.

One man in his early 50s was killed at the scene, while two other men in their early 30s and 40s suffered gunshot wounds to the body, one to the upper arm and one to the leg.

Assistant Commissioner Zhivago Dames described the gunmen as “bold in their actions” but also said that CCTV footage of the incident had been captured and handed to investigators.

The incident happened at about 9.20pm, with the police control room receiving multiple calls from citizens reporting shots being fired.

Officers arriving at the scene discovered that three men had been shot, one fatally.

ACP Dames said: “They were standing in the yard here to the bar and two persons in dark clothing emerged from behind a wall and shot them while they were standing inside the bar yard.”

He added: “We want to also assure the residents of this area that the police is up and about. Despite this incident happening we are up and about doing our very best to keep this area safe.”

ACP Dames also urged people to handle conflicts in a peaceful way, saying: “There’s better ways to resolve your conflicts. Find a pastor, a friend, an officer in your area… talk to our officers, talk to a pastor. Please come to us and we’ll do our very best to help you.”

Police said the investigation was at an early stage and they could not say if it was gang-related at this time.