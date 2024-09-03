Sands: Incumbents are not guaranteed a nomination for next general election

By EARYEL BOWLEG

FREE National Movement (FNM) incumbent parliamentarians are not guaranteed a nomination in the next general election, FNM chairman Dr Duane Sands said yesterday, adding that every potential candidate will undergo a selection process.

His comment came as the party began its first training session for aspirants, with about 50 people participating as the first cohort.

The interactive sessions will cover topics such as history, the FNM’s values, principles of governance, and politics.

As the election approaches, there has been speculation about who may not receive party nominations.

Dr Sands said local and international agencies will vet participants to assess their fitness to serve in the House of Assembly and represent the FNM.

“The executive committee of the Free National Movement serves as the candidate selection committee,” he said. “That executive committee is chaired by our leader, Michael Pintard. A number of persons were recently elected to serve on the executive and a number of persons are constitutionally appointed by the leader. The final step of the process, after vetting, after consideration by the executive committee, will be ratification by the central council of the Free National Movement.”

Dr Sands added that constituency associations will have significant input in selecting candidates.

He did not confirm whether former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis will participate in the training sessions.

“We have a strict non-disclosure approach, and so I am not minded to tell you who has participated to date, nor am I likely to tell you,” he said. “Understand that we are dealing with a very spiteful and vindictive administration, and there are persons who could lose their job, people who would find themselves victimised, and so I’m not going to go down a slippery slope.”

Current FNM parliamentarians include leader Marco City MP Michael Pintard, deputy leader St Barnabas MP Shanendon Cartwright, East Grand Bahama MP Kwasi Thompson, Central Grand Bahama MP Iram Lewis, Long Island MP Adrian Gibson, St Anne’s MP Adrian White and Killarney MP Dr Minnis.