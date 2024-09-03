Student Spotlight: Andrew Iferenta

Andrew Iferenta, a recent graduate of Colby College, has been honoured with the Condon Medal, marking a significant achievement in his academic journey.

Awarded to the student who demonstrates the finest qualities of citizenship and contributes notably to college life, the Condon Medal is a testament to Andrew’s involvement and dedication during his time at Colby.

Andrew, who was the sole Bahamian in the 2024 graduating class and the only Bahamian enrolled at the institution, saw the Bahamian flag prominently featured in the graduation flag display alongside those of other countries represented by students.

The Randall Condon Award, established in 1920, is given based on the opinion of the senior class and recognises students who have made exceptional contributions to the development of college life.

Andrew majored in science, technology, and society, with dual minors in cinema studies and English.

His active participation in the Colby community was marked by his roles in the student governance association (SGA), where he served as vice president, and as programming manager for the school radio station WMHB.

Additionally, Andrew worked with the Colby Museum of Art on student engagement initiatives and participated in the “Be the Match” programme, connecting bone marrow donors with individuals facing life-threatening diseases.

Colby president David Greene praised Andrew’s achievements, stating: “This year’s recipient of the Condon Medal demonstrates a dedication to his community, a contagious desire to see and think about the world in new and creative ways, and a commitment to making positive change.”

Before attending Colby College, Andrew was a student at The Fay School in Southborough, Massachusetts, Brooks School in North Andover, Massachusetts, and Lawrenceville School in New Jersey.

His accomplishments reflect a deep commitment to both his studies and his community, setting a high standard for future students.

