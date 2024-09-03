Three brothers die in traffic accident

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

SHOCKWAVES spread yesterday after three brothers were killed in an early morning crash on Monday, pushing this year’s tally of traffic fatalities to 53, a sharp rise from last year.

Philip McCarron Christie, 24, Philip D’Caprio Christie, 23, and D’Angelo Christie, 20, were killed in a collision shortly after 2am on Monday.

According to police, the driver of a metallic grey Honda Passport lost control while travelling north on Sir Milo Butler Highway and crashed into a tree. The 24-year-old driver and the 23-year-old front-seat passenger were trapped inside the vehicle.

Fire Services used the jaws of life to free them, but EMS personnel confirmed their deaths at the scene. The rear-seat passenger, who was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, succumbed to his injuries a few hours later.

The tragic deaths of the Christie brothers struck a chord nationwide, with their passing flooding social media with condolences and expressions of shock. Transport Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis noted that this year, over 60 percent of traffic fatalities were men, with most under the age of 46. She also highlighted that 77 percent of fatal accidents occurred between 4pm and 8am and occurring particularly on Sundays and Mondays.

In a separate incident on Sunday, a male motorcyclist was killed at the intersection of Prince Charles Drive and College Gardens Road. A white Chevrolet Equinox, driven by a man with two passengers, collided with the motorcyclist, who was travelling west on Prince Charles Drive. The motorcyclist sustained severe injuries and died at the scene.

Additionally, on Saturday, around 4.30am, an adult male passenger was killed in a traffic accident. Three others were injured but are in stable condition.

The two eldest Christie brothers were employed by Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) and Bahamas Power and Light (BPL). In a joint statement, BPL and BTC expressed their condolences: “Philip was employed at BTC as a member of its Service Delivery Team, and his brother, also named Philip, was a Craftsman Apprentice at BPL. The staff at both organisations were shocked and saddened by the news of this tragedy, which also claimed the life of the third Christie brother. These men were valuable assets to BTC and BPL, and their contributions will always be remembered.”

The brothers, who hail from Andros, were mourned by North Andros and Berry Islands MP Leonardo Lightbourne. The MP offered condolences to the family and urged drivers to exercise extreme caution, saying: “On behalf of the entire NABI constituency, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the Christie and Miller families. We pray Psalms 46:1 over you, that our God is our refuge and strength and very present help in times of trouble.”