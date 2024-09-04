ALICIA WALLACE: Making Nassau a more liveable place

By ALICIA WALLACE

During the summer, many Bahamians take vacation and, when affordable, travel for shopping, entertainment, reunions, graduations, and food. We all notice the stark difference between Nassau, in particular, as a destination and cities in the US.

Upon return from vacation, it is hard to ignore the fact that it is much more challenging to live in, navigate, and enjoy Nassau. Even as residents, we dread the day-to-day unavoidable experiences like inordinate amount of time spent in traffic at least twice per day. The limited options for spending a lunch break outside of the office without go to a sit-down restaurant, for example, is frustrating.

The cost of living, dearth of accessible public spaces, and lack of free events and activities make a small place feel even smaller. Even when we talk about making Nassau a beautiful city, it is with tourists in mind. The best cities in the world, however, are designed for the residents to enjoy with the visitor experience being secondary. We, too, have to start with ourselves — our own visions and desires for where we live and how we would like to enjoy it.

Here are nine elements of liveable, enjoyable cities that can exist in Nassau, if only we make the investment:

Public transportation

People need a way to get around the city. Private transportation is not sufficient. Not only are there people who cannot afford to buy, insure, licence, and maintain cars, but everyone owning and car and using them for every trip is detrimental to the environment. It also, as we have seen in New Providence, leads to traffic issues that are difficult to manage on a small land mass with less than standard roads. For people to give us their cars or, at the very least, choose to drive them less, public transportation needs to be easy to use. Reliability, safety, and efficiency are among the top expectations that people have for public transportation. Passengers need to know the routes for the lines, where there are stops, what it costs to get to various destinations, payment methods that are accepted, and peak times. People who have other options will only use public transportation when they are relatively certain that it is safe and their arrival times are predictable.

Lively energy

A big part of the appeal of cities is the movement of people through them. When people are out and about, using public space, cities become more attractive. A city is alive when people are walking around, playing games, having picnics, exercising, having group meetups, and enjoying life outdoors. People will only be visible in a city when they can go to great spaces and events, and when they can be outside without being hassled by police or accused of “loitering”.

Parks and green spaces. Cities need spaces that are specifically designed for people to enjoy. There are large, shady trees to sit under and catch up with friends. There are playgrounds for children to enjoy while their parents watch from benches. There are fruit-bearing trees where people gather, meet their neighbors, and talk about the changing seasons. People can bring packed lunches to parks, spread blankets, and enjoy the fresh air. Buskers put on shows, catching the attention of passersby who slow down to enjoy them. A limited number of vendors may have licenses to sell ice cream, natural juices, and delicacies made with native produce.

Clean and sanitary

Public spaces are clean. There are large garbage bins that people are encouraged to use. They are emptied regularly and the surrounding areas are kept clean. The sidewalks and streets are regularly washed, so the scent of spoiled food and human waste, if they ever rise, do not last long. The grass is cut, the flower gardens are properly maintained, and benches are cleaned daily. Structures do not go without use because of animal droppings or spills that are not cleaned. There are public restrooms, and they are stocked with toilet paper, hand soap, paper towel, and menstrual hygiene products. They have baby changing tables. They are staffed all day, so the facilities are always ready for use.

Pedestrian-friendly

Not only are cars not necessary, but even when people use public transportation to get to a part of the city, they can move about as pedestrians with ease. People of all ages and (dis)abilities can enjoy the city. Elderly people can walk around freely, knowing that they can find a place to sit when needed. Parents can take their children and be confident that there are enough activities and equipment to engage them. People with mobility devices can navigate sidewalks, pedestrian crossings, parks, beaches, and squares. The street lights work, the corners are clear of bushes, and drainage systems are clear and working. Even on a rainy day, people can walk around the city and not be ankle-deep in water.

ART

There are galleries with knowledgeable staff, reasonable hours to accommodate working people, and programming for the entire family and people venturing out alone. There are ways for people with low incomes to access galleries. People have opportunities to engage with artists and learn more about their work. Beyond galleries, there is public art for people to explore on their own.

Culture

The best cities have diversity working in their favour. There are people from all over the world, a variety of languages are spoken, music is uplifting, and the food and drinks bring flavour combinations that would not happen without immigration. Everyone is not the same, and this celebrated, becoming a part of what makes the city fun and appealing to residents and visitors alike.

Food and drinks

The culinary scene is for everyone to enjoy. From $3 street food to fine dining experiences, people are impressed by the menus, services, and memories they make from the time they order to the time they leave. There are restaurants at varied price points, cafes to grab a quick coffee, linger with a cup of tea, or meet up with friends to enjoy pastries, and fast food that is local, inexpensive, and on all of the must-try lists in guides to the city.

Markets

Vendors are all friendly and ready to make a sell, and offering differentiated products. They are selling homemade treats, handmade crafts, and upcycled products with local flair. Their stalls are attractive, signage is clear, and staff are pleasant without being pushy. It is a great environment for people interested in learning about the city and the lives of the people in it, and it is easy to make purchases by cash, card, or transfer.