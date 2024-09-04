BGDBA: Rangers, Patrollers take 1-0 lead in series

By TENAJH SWEETING

THE opening round of the Bahamas Government Departmental Basketball Association (BGDBA) playoffs got underway on Monday night at the DW Davis Gymnasium and teams have already taken charge in their respective best-of-three series.

The Real Deal Rangers dished out a 28-point (92-64) drubbing against the Nassau Flight Services Ballers on Monday night to take an early 1-0 series lead.

The Bamboo Shack Patrollers defeated the Bahamas Department of Corrections (BDOCs) Challengers 80-71 to take control 1-0 in the matchup.

Rangers vs Ballers

While the Nassau Flight Services Ballers struggled with dismal shooting numbers, the Rangers showed why they were the real deal on the offensive end with four players hitting double digits.

Craig Smith Jr got the job done on offence and defence. He stuffed the stat sheet with a game-high 28 points, 12 rebounds and three steals.

His teammates Mark Hanna and Michael Turnquest also finished the contest with double-doubles.

Hanna scored 14 points, grabbed a team-high 14 boards and dished out five assists in the win.

Turnquest pitched in 15 points, 13 rebounds and three assists on the night and Roscoe Dean mailed in 17 points.

The Rangers earned a 24-19 lead after the first quarter of play to keep the game within reach for the Ballers. However, the team turned up the intensity in the second quarter to build a double-digit deficit before halftime. The Rangers went on a quick 11-4 scoring run which Smith Jr kept rolling with a three-pointer at the 7:45 mark of the contest.

His jumper from long range gave the Rangers a 33-23 lead which eventually turned into a 51-34 advantage with less than a minute to go in the second period.

The Rangers were flying high and went into the locker rooms with an 18-point (52-34) cushion.

Play resumed in the third quarter and the Real Deal Rangers picked up right where they left off. The victors put together a quick unanswered 7-0 run just before the midway mark of the third period and blew the game wide open with a 64-41 advantage.

The Ballers were unable to recover after this sequence leading to an 0-1 hole in their series.

The Rangers shot 40 per cent from the field and kept the ball moving for 22 assists. Meanwhile, the Ballers shot 28 per cent in the game and picked up 13 assists.

Lamont McPhee waa the Ballers’ leading scorer with 17 points and 2 assists. Abel Joseph dropped 12 points and 11 rebounds but shot 19 per cent on field goals and 16.7 per cent from deep.

Patrollers vs Challengers

Lerecus Armbrister had the hot hand for the Bamboo Shack Patrollers and it was enough to put them over the hump in a narrow nine-point victory against the Challengers.

Armbrister scored a game-high 19 points and pulled in 5 boards. He was efficient with his production making 7-of-13 field goals which included three makes from deep.

Dericko Burrows notched a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds in 15 minutes of action.

His teammate Kareem Lightbourne Jr scored 18 points and went 4-of-8 from behind the arc.

The Patrollers were certainly not challenged by the BDOCs Challengers following the opening tip. The Patrollers ran out to an early 15-6 lead to dictate the game from the start.

The team then closed out the first period up 22-15 after a made layup by Cyril Davis.

While the Challengers were trying to get back into the game, Lightbourne continued to let it rain from long range. He canned a three pointer with 7:24 on the clock in the second quarter to keep his team in charge 30-20.

The Patrollers pushed the lead to as much as 17 in this quarter but the Challengers applied some pressure and shaved the margin down to 8 (44-36) at the halftime mark.

The Challengers had their chances down the stretch but were unable to capitalise in crunch time.

The team had two players stuff the stat sheet with double-doubles. Ra’Sean Minns ended the game with 12 points and 10 rebounds and Rashad Woodside had 15 points, 13 rebounds and five dimes.

The BGDBA playoffs continue tonight at 7:30pm. The Bain and Grants Town Cybots, the defending champions, take on the Airport Authority Avengers in the first of two games. The Police Crimestoppers versus the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture (MOYSC) Panthers will be the second game on the schedule.