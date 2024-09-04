Darville: Govt looking to recruit 80 nurses from African countries

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

HEALTH and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville said the government is looking to recruit 80 nurses from African countries.

During a town hall meeting in Cat Island, he said 40 nurses will fill gaps in the Family Islands, while the other 40 will work in critical care departments at hospitals.

Dr Darville previously said there is a shortage of 450 nurses.

In November, 18 nurses from Ghana began working here under a renewable two-year contract with his ministry.

“Our recruitment exercise is progressing,” he said in Cat Island. “We have already brought in some nurses a few months ago, and they are doing exceptionally well in the Family Islands. We are now back in Africa recruiting and looking to bring in 80 additional nurses.”

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis encouraged Cat Island residents to inspire young people to consider careers in healthcare services.

“It doesn’t have to be as a nurse or a doctor,” he said. “There are many other roles in healthcare services that we need. Worldwide, there’s a shortage of healthcare providers because the pandemic severely impacted many countries.”

The meeting also focused on plans for the Stevenson Clinic on the island.

Dr Darville said the government believes the clinic will meet the needs of Cat Island’s growing population and support direct foreign investment projects on the island.

He said the facility will function as an urgent care centre. The minister noted that emergency medical transportation will be available on the ground to connect with airlift for emergency cases.

“You won’t be hospitalised in less than ideal conditions,” he said. “Instead, you will receive better care, and if the urgent care facility cannot handle an emergency, the on-ground emergency transport will connect you with air transport out of the country.”

The minister also announced that lab and diagnostic services will soon be introduced on the island and that 12 new ambulances from Spain are scheduled to arrive on Friday.