Let’s get back to the soil, now!

EDITOR, The Tribune.

The quickest way to rejuvenate our troubled people and return to a more peaceful, serene and productive nation is to get back to the soil.

Recent hurricanes practically demolished tourism on my island, Grand Bahama. Global economic meltdowns and pandemics resulted in even greater hardship throughout the Commonwealth.

Despite these signals from the universe to awaken to a more sustainable and self-driven economy based upon our abundant natural resources, we stand idly by, awaiting some miracle to happen.

Tourism cannot and will not save us in a future based on the vicissitudes of global climate change. Therefore, we must focus on our God-given gifts and enable our people to once again cherish this country’s natural abundance. Otherwise, another (and it will come) global pandemic will see our people perish for lack of wisdom.

For years I have advocated to successive governments that unless we afford our people, and especially our young, some ownership in our natural heritage, they will never come to appreciate and accept their responsibility for building this nation. There is much less tendency to destroy what you own than that in which you have no vested interest.

Particularly on Grand Bahama, and specifically Freeport, many Bahamians tend to feel, and are often made to feel, like foreigners in their own land. This disenfranchisement must be obliterated if we are to become passionate stewards of our heritage.

Former Minister of Agriculture Larry Cartwright once told me the farming project presently in progress in Andros could not be replicated on Grand Bahama’s vast available acreage because of the frequency of hurricanes and the associated risk to crops. This argument really does not hold water since the island can go – and many times has gone – 25 years or more without any major storms.

Abundant crops, including limes, papayas, avocados, bananas, and more, have been grown for many, many years here without a problem. Although sometimes hit by hurricanes, Grand Bahama can grow enough coconuts to supply our nation and others with all the coconut water that could be desired. Coconut trees tolerate storms well and can survive even in brackish water, unlike other crops. Just behold all the wasteland on Grand Bahama after Hurricane Dorian. What a missed opportunity!

Young Bahamians could be empowered by providing each with a parcel of land to cultivate under a group of experienced farming mentors. There is sufficient acreage in the country to accommodate every high school graduate. This alone would give them a sense of belonging, pride and ownership.

Much youth violence today results from the absence of closeness to Mother Earth and the gentle power of her creative force. How can anyone become violent who knows the patient and joyous expectation, from the planting of a seed to the harvesting of the fruit?

Hidden crops of marijuana, with their damaging effects on our youth, thrive annually in the pine barrens of Grand Bahama. Can you imagine, therefore, what can be produced by our young people from an organised, part private, part government funded project? The results could save the hundreds of millions of dollars a year on imports, as we savor the fruits of our own hands.

Having been driven from the land has created an aversion in our people, especially the young. Consequently, many view occupations based on the land as menial. This is indeed a tragedy, for such a mentality rejects the very physical essence of our existence as human beings. However just as a mindset can be systematically ingrained into a people, it can similarly be decoded.

The political directorate of our small country has long lost sight of the unlimited treasure of our only ‘solid’ heritage. The proverbial goose laying the golden eggs may not be dead, but she is in an advanced state of geriatric disintegration. It grieves me to hear so often from so many aspiring farmers how difficult it is, or pretty much impossible, for them to secure the necessary assistance and/or land from government to produce food from our land.

It is reprehensible, criminal and inexcusable that every June, we send graduates forth by the thousands without a clue as to what they are to do – leading towards dangerous paths and very uncertain futures. We literally set them up for a life of failure, for we neglect to give them the tools with which to survive.

They are left to be dragged into the abyss of crime, violence and societal destruction, which they truly believe are the only avenues available. What demons, then, do we face in the future if we do not prep our land to become the creative cradle for our thousands of emerging citizens?

Our youth are ready with minimum guidance. Look how so many of them now are rushing naturally into environmental work and preservation. They glow now with awesome inspiration even digging their hands into the mud of Mother Earth to help restore her beauty. Give them the means to place a meaningful eye on their own future on this planet, and watch their eyes glow with wonder!

I again appeal to our government, and with all my might, to bring an enlightened and dynamic approach to the abundant utilisation of our natural resources of land and sea, fresh water and perfect climate. In the dignity and honor befitting Mother Earth, she will lavishly bestow her gifts upon us.

Joseph Darville

Freeport

July 30, 2024

(Previous version published December 10, 2008)