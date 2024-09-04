Mother of Murder victim’s kids: We all cry every day

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

LOVED ones have identified Monday night’s murder victim as 34-year-old Valentino Bowe.

He was fatally shot when two gunmen opened fire on him and two other men who were drinking in the yard of a bar in Windsor Place. The other victims, believed to be in their early 30s and 40s, suffered gunshot wounds, with one hit in the upper arm and the other in the leg.

The mother of Mr Bowe’s two children shared her grief in a Facebook post, saying their children are “shattered”.

“I don’t know what to say to my kids except mommy loves you both and mommy is here. While I hold them, I cry with them, and I cry for them,” she wrote.

She added that the previous day was supposed to be her daughter’s first day of school.

“She was so eager and happy to go back to school, but instead today marks the beginning of a fatherless life with a broken heart and a void no one but God can fill. Valley, your baby girl is hurting behind that smile, and Tino — oh God, Tino.”

“Tino cried his heart out for you last night. All he wanted was his daddy, and now he won’t get that chance. You’ll hurt my kids. You’ll break them.”