Straw Business Persons Society says Tourism is yet to hold promised meeting

TWO months after committing to meet straw vendors to help boost their business, the Ministry of Tourism has yet to hold the promised meeting, according to Straw Business Persons Society president Rebecca Small.

Ms Small told The Tribune yesterday that she doubts that the Ministry of Tourism has a genuine commitment to promoting the Straw Market downtown. She believes promotion is crucial for boosting sales from the millions of cruise passengers arriving in New Providence. She said many tourists are unaware of the Straw Market’s existence due to inadequate marketing by officials.

In July, Tourism Director General Latia Duncombe highlighted efforts to encourage cruise passengers to spend money at local downtown spots, not just the Nassau Cruise Port (NCP). Several straw vendors had complained about a long fence extending from one of the port’s entries opposite the Straw Market, which they say hinders guests’ access to the market and encourages them to stay within the cruise port.

Ms Duncombe countered that many tourists venture downtown, and she promised to meet with members of the Tourism Development Corporation and Ms Small to discuss the vendors’ concerns.

Ms Small said that although a meeting was scheduled for July, it was postponed and has not been rescheduled. She has not heard from tourism officials regarding a new meeting date, and she believes the announcement to meet with straw vendors was merely a “PR position” by the Ministry of Tourism.

“I’m not upset, but I’m disappointed,” she said. “It seems like that’s the game people in certain places are playing. I think straw vendors have contributed so much to our economy.”

Yesterday, Ms Duncombe reiterated her commitment to engaging with the Straw Market Association.

“While the meeting with Ms Rebecca Smalls, initially scheduled for mid-July, was indeed postponed due to an unexpected and pressing matter, it is still a priority,” she said. “We fully intend to reschedule and move forward with the discussion. Supporting our local businesses, especially our straw vendors, is critical to ensuring that the benefits of increased tourism reach all sectors.”

Sales have been poor for many straw vendors despite the country’s record-breaking cruise passenger arrivals. In July, Minister of Tourism Chester Cooper said the Tourism Development Corporation works with vendors to ensure they offer services and products that appeal to guests.

He said he was confident officials will continue funding them to modernise their payment options. He believed there would be fewer complaints about vendors not feeling the effect of cruise passengers over time.