Two Mingoes selected for national soccer team

UNIVERSITY of The Bahamas Mingoes men’s soccer players Nathan Wells and Junior Kelly were named to the senior men’s national soccer team for the first window of the 2024-2025 CONCACAF (Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football) Nations League group stage matches.

This is not the first rodeo for either player on the national team with Wells, who plays midfield, even contributing a goal for his country in last year’s edition.

“I’m always honoured to represent the country,” Wells said. “I’m grateful that I was chosen once again. I’m looking forward to playing on the international stage. To play against and alongside great players.”

The matches are slated for Wednesday, September 4 and Saturday, September 7 at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex in Christiansted, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands.

Kelly, who plays left back, said he is looking to be more involved on the team’s offence.

The 19-year-old is coming off a knee injury but played strong in the Mingoes matches in South Florida last month.

“My mindset heading back in is to keep a good record,” he said. “Last time I played I didn’t cause any major defensive breakdowns but I also wasn’t a big part of the offence. I just felt like another player on the field but this time around I hope to use my time more efficiently and be more effective going forward.”

The team plays USVI today then plays Barbados on Saturday.

Kelly is looking to see them leaving the Virgin Islands with two wins.

“The Bahamas beat USVI many years ago and I hope we can keep it the same way seeing that we are ranked higher than them.

“I’ve never seen Barbados play but the senior players don’t seem too worried about the competition so I shouldn’t be neither,” Kelly said.

Wells, 23, said that it is good to have a familiar face in Kelly on the team again. “It’s a great sight to see players I’ve played alongside with at UB also accompany me on the national team. I think it speaks to the great coaching at UB and the talent we have,” Wells said.