Christie: I called for Valley Boys election

Ex-PM advocated for group to resolve rift, says he was snubbed

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Prime Minister Perry Christie, a founding member of the Valley Boys, said he advocated for the group to resolve its internal rift by having an election, but his efforts were rebuffed.

His comments yesterday came after the government announced on Tuesday that seed funding for the Valley Boys would be withheld until a meeting on Sunday aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict.

Mr Christie expressed relief at the government’s intervention, especially after his recommendations to the management committee, led by Brian Adderley, the leader of the original group, went unheeded.

He said his suggestions included holding an election and “having a meeting of minds”.

“I tried my very level best to impress upon them the importance of meetings and discussing with the other side and even to the point where I told them the meetings were arranged to take place at Breezes just for their participation, but regrettably, they elected not to meet,” he said.

Mr Christie said there were a lot of “hard feelings” expressed, calling the result regrettable and a “tragedy”.

“I was hoping against hope for many, many reasons based on the fact I was one of those persons who supported Gus Cooper when he started the group that we would not reach this point, so mine is with deep regret that we’ve reached this point,” he added.

Trevor Davis, the leader of the breakaway group, has cited concerns about the organisation’s management and the lack of elections as reasons for the split.

Meanwhile, Mr Adderley has accused Mr Davis’ faction of attempting to sabotage the group through public attacks, asserting that his group complies with all Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence requirements.

Mr Christie said disputes of this kind are not uncommon or surprising, noting that some groups have advocated for rotating leadership as a solution.

“I imagine both groups are able to understand that today, young people will agitate for, you know, a greater level of participation and involvement in the running of the groups they belong to, and that is what has happened here,” he said.

Mr Christie said he does not favour any particular faction, noting that he has family members involved on both sides.

He said his presence at past Junkanoo practices organised by Mr Davis was intended to foster unity because he believed breaking the group into two segments “didn’t make any sense.”

“What I do know is that the brass section, which is really an extraordinary part of the Junkanoo grouping, a great majority of them have joined Trevor Davis’ segment,” he said.

“When you have over 100 members of a brass section join one segment, it’s a great promise that that group will be a viable group.”

He also referenced recent developments triggered by the feud, noting that Mr Davis’ faction had received recognition for the name and the lease for certain premises previously occupied by Mr Adderley’s group.

The Tribune understands that a summons was recently served to Mr Adderley’s group, informing it that it no longer holds the lease to the property housing the Valley Boys’ shack on Claridge Road.

“The lease has not been renewed for the last 14 years, and in our quest for transparency and accountability, we thought we would do the right thing by seeking the legal documents that would allow us, the Valley Boys, to partake in this process,” Mr Davis told reporters Tuesday night.