MAN GUNNED DOWN IN FRONT OF FAMILY

A man believed to be in his 40s was gunned down by masked men in front of his family outside a shopping plaza in the Carmichael area this morning.

According to police, the country's latest homicide took place shortly after 9am at the Deep South plaza on the corner of Faith Avenue and Cowpen Road.

The man was confirmed dead by Emergency Medical Services after officers reportedly found him lying on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds.

Preliminary reports indicate the victim was approached by three masked men in a white vehicle, who all fled and made their escape west along the Cowpen Road area.

Police confirmed the man was with his family at the time of the shooting, but provided no further details.

Area bystanders told The Tribune that children could be seen crying next to their father's body after the incident.

This is a developing story.