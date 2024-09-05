Trial for Principal accused of assaulting teacher starts

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

THE lawyer for a principal accused of slamming a door on a teacher at Thelma Gibson Primary School in 2022 made a no-case submission yesterday.

Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr presided over the continued assault trial of Olivia Daxon, 52.

The courtroom was filled with supporters of both the defendant and the complainant.

Ms Daxon allegedly assaulted her subordinate, Sheniqua Sweeting, by slamming a door on her at the school on 12 September 2022.

This incident reportedly led to a teacher walkout in protest against the principal the following day.