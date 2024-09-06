Bahamas Bowl to return on January 4

THE Bahamas Bowl, which was called off last year because of the renovations to the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, will be returning to the Bahamas on January 4, 2025.

In a lead up to the Bahamas Bowl, the spotlight will be placed on the college football players and teams from Conference USA and the Mid-American Conference.

This will provide insight into the programmes that are vying for a spot in the return of the Bahamas Bowl.

C-USA

Conference USA football opened the season with a 5-5 record, including 4-1 by teams playing at home. Liberty, our Bahamas Bowl Team of the Week for C-USA, scored the most points in a 41-24 win over Campbell.

Sam Houston State quarterback Hunter Watson threw for 229 yards and two touchdowns as the Bearkats defeated Rice, 34-14, to open the season.

SHSU is in just its second season in Conference USA and has never appeared in the Bahamas Bowl.

MAC

MAC football teams opened the season going 6-5, including two competitive losses on the road to Big Ten teams. Central Michigan was the highest scoring team, winning 66-10 at home vs. Central Connecticut, earning our Bahamas Bowl MAC Team of the Week honour.

Central Michigan quarterback Joe Labas threw for 342 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Chippewas to a 66-10 win over Central Connecticut.

CMU was in the inaugural Bahamas Bowl, losing a thrilling 49-48 contest to Western Kentucky on December 24, 2014.

Bowling Green running back Terion Stewart gained 161 yards with three touchdowns on just 14 carries as the Falcons routed Fordham 41-17 in the season opener.