Clubs & Societies September 6th, 2024

AGRICULTURAL AND ENVIRONMENTAL DEVELOPMENT (MULTIPURPOSE) COOPERATIVE SOCIETY

AGENDEVCO is proud to announce that second place winner of the STEM Day Quiz Bowl, Malia Maycock (CV Bethel Senior High School), has successfully completed her summer 2024 internship with BRON (the prize sponsor). During her internship, Malia had the opportunity to work under the supervision of Erin Cash-Povey, project manager - IDB Lab Project: CultivateU, gaining firsthand experience and deepening her knowledge in the environmental field.

Throughout the summer, Malia worked closely with BRON’s team. “Ms Cash-Povey was instrumental in expanding my knowledge of the environmental eld. Her guidance and teachings have been invaluable in shaping my understanding and passion for this area,” said Malia.

FIRST BAHAMAS BRANCH OF TOASTMASTERS CLUB 1600

The First Bahamas Branch of Toastmasters Club 1600 successfully hosted its 13th Annual Neil Percentie Back to School Jamboree on August 24, honouring the late Neil Percentie while giving back to the Union Village community.

Neil Percentie, a dedicated toastmaster of Club 1600, was remembered for his passion for public speaking and community service. The annual jamboree provided vital school supplies and resources to local children as they prepared for the school year.

Quinton Percentie, Neil’s brother, played a pivotal role in organisation and continuity for the event. “It was an honour to continue my brother’s legacy,” he said.

The jamboree featured games, motivational talks, pony rides, haircuts/hair braiding and free backpacks lled with school supplies. The club welcomed contributions from community and club members as well as local businesses such as Island Games, Bank of the Bahamas, Forbes Fresh Farms, Rotaract Club of East Nassau, Limeade Bahamas, Rotary Club of Nassau Sunrise, Coco Palm Bakery and numerous individual donations.

Camron Reckley, the president of the branch, said: “This event was about instilling con dence and giving support to our kids, forging a lasting legacy in their future.”

The event brought together the community to celebrate Neil’s memory and support the youth of Union Village, making a significant impact on the lives of many children and families.

HEALING COMMUNICATORS TOASTMASTERS CLUB 7178

Pamela D Rolle was selected as a recipient of a Presidential Citation by Toastmasters International, in Englewood, Colorado. The award was presented by the Toastmasters International President, 2023-2024, Distinguished Toastmaster Morag Mathieson. She made the presentation during the Hall of Fame ceremony on August 15 in front of a capacity audience of 1,500 people at the 93rd International Convention held at the Anaheim Marriott, southern California, US, from August 14-17.

The citation is the organisation’s highest honour that is given to a member.

“This coveted award recognises your outstanding achievements in representing the objectives and ideals of Toastmasters International as established by its founder Ralph C Smedley when he started it 100 years ago. You are receiving it because of your exemplary standards of leadership at various levels of the organisation, which has benefitted its members and positively impacted its growth in your home district and globally,” said Mrs Mathieson.

Rolle was one of 17 recipients selected in this year’s class of honorees, from among 270,000 members from 14 regions.

A member of Healing Communicators Toastmasters Club 7178 in Nassau since October 2000, Rolle has held numerous club leadership positions and served as club president for 2005-2006 and earned the District 47 Club of the Year award. That same year, her club named her “Toastmaster of the Year”.

The leadership positions she has held in District 47, which covers South-East Florida and The Bahamas include Area Governor and Division Governor, Lt Governor Marketing (LGM), Lt Governor Education & Training (L-GET), and District Governor for 2011-2012. She earned the organisation’s highest communication and leadership designation, Distinguished Toastmaster (DTM) in July 2008 and a second time in September 2009.

As LGM and L-GET, she was awarded the Excellence in Marketing and Excellence in Education awards respectively.

“The communication and leadership skills I’ve developed through my training in Toastmasters have been transferrable to my professional life. Additionally, the mentoring and support provided in my home club, Healing Communicators, have contributed significantly to my success both professionally, and in Toastmasters. This is where I learned how to lead and inspire a team, as well as how to plan and conduct effective meetings,” she said.

To her legacy, as District 47 Governor, 2011-2012, Rolle led in the drafting and implementation of a strategic plan to realign District 47, resulting in the seamless formation of a new District in South-West Florida, District 48. Additionally, under her leadership a second Division was formed in The Bahamas, Division F. This created increased opportunities for Bahamian Toastmasters to hold District leader positions. Last year, District 47 hosted the August 2023 International Convention, held in The Bahamas at the Grand Hyatt, Baha Mar Resort. Rolle along with a fellow Bahamian Toastmaster served as the co-hosts of the convention. They were both featured on the cover of the July 2023 edition of The Toastmaster Magazine, a first for any Bahamian Toastmaster.

Professionally, Rolle is a senior vice president and a trust and estate practitioner at a global financial institution in Nassau, Bahamas. She holds a bachelor’s degree in computer information systems and a master’s degree in business administration and the Trust & Estate Practitioners (TEP) designation. She is a member of the Society of Trust & Estate Practitioners (STEP) in London, England. She was initiated into the Gamma Xi Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated in Spring, 1993. She is also a board member and Praise and Worship Leader at her church, Glad Tidings Tabernacle, Assemblies of God.

Toastmaster Chanel Hamilton, Healing Communicators’ club president, highlighted the significance of Rolle’s achievement by saying: “Distinguished Toastmaster Rolle is a trailblazer among local Toastmasters. Not only has she contributed significantly to the success of our club, and our district at large, but she has now been recognised globally by our organisation for the impact she has made and the many lives she has touched through her extraordinary servant leadership. On behalf of our members, I am pleased to extend congratulations!”

Healing Communicators Toastmasters Club 7178 meets every Tuesday at 6pm at the Cancer Society of The Bahamas, East Terrace Centerville and via Zoom (402 732 852). More information on how to become a member is on the club’s website at www.7178.toastmastersclubs.org and on its social media platforms, Healing Communicators on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

ROTARY CLUB OF SOUTH EAST NASSAU

During the month of August, the Rotary Club of South East Nassau held a books and brushes community service project at Columbus Primary School to refurbish their library.

Rotarians, members of the Rotaract Club of South East Nassau Centennial, family members, friends and grade six graduate student and Rotary Early Act member Allan Nairn also assisted.

The library’s new mural was created and donated by award-winning visual artist, Allan Wallace. On August 24, Minister of Education Glenys Hanna-Martin and MP Jojo Campbell made a quick visit to admire that work that was taking place.

• The club in partnership with the Insurance Company of The Bahamas (ICB) presented a six-year scholarship to Allan Nairn, a former Columbus Primary School student who was an active participant in their Rotary Early Act Rotary programme. Nairn recently started his junior high class at St Anne’s High School and is on his way to a successful year, having earned mostly “As” on this last report card. He has also assisted the RCSEN with their books and brushes community service project including the annual Smiley Bastian Steak Out.

The Roger Kelty Education Scholarship was established in honour of the late Rotarian who passed away on December 30, 2021, as a tribute to his service to education in The Bahamas and his dedication to Rotary and his club since joining in 1977, one year after the club’s chartering. He was president from 1982-1983 and also served as an assistant governor in the 90s. Kelty was an exemplary educator and strong advocate for education and literacy, and devoted his life to the ideals of Rotary.

When Allan Nairn received the news that he had been awarded the RCSEN’s Roger Kelty Education Scholarship, he said: “I was shocked for the first few minutes, but once reality settled in, I became excited and grateful. Receiving this scholarship is more than just receiving money. It symbolises that there are people who see my potential and who also believe in me. This scholarship impacts my whole family, especially my two younger siblings who are looking up to me.”

This scholarship affords this youth the opportunity to attend St Anne’s High School, and will cover a wide range of educational expenses, including tuition, textbooks, school uniform assistance, and back-to-school supplies. A Rotarian has been appointed to mentor the youth during his high school journey. Gifts presented to him included a brand-new computer and printer, sponsored by JS Johnson Insurance Company. Past president Rema Martin, also the general manager of the Insurance Company of The Bahamas was on hand to witness the scholarship presentation and was happy to see another youth excelling.

TOP LADIES OF DISTINCTION INC NASSAU CHAPTER

Top Ladies of Distinction Inc Nassau Chapter held a back to school event at Moss Town Primary schools and George Town Primary school. More than 250 school bags and lunch boxes and water bottles were given to children.

WOMEN’S CORONA SOCIETY

The Women’s Corona Society in The Bahamas is active and encourages new members to join.

The society is voluntary, inter-racial, non-political and open to women of all ages and nationalities. It aims to promote friendship and understanding between women of all nations.

Coffee mornings, featuring a variety of speakers, lunches, social groups and sporting activities are offered at minimal cost to members. At present, our members are involved in bridge, Mahjong, croquet and book club.

We hold at least two fundraising luncheons each year with the money raised assisting local charities, the funds being distributed at the end of each year. We also have a fund in place to help the community in times of national disasters.

Following a break in the summer, we are gearing up for our September coffee morning. If you would like to learn more about Women’s Corona, contact Linda at lindahayton@gmail.com, Angela at angelamallaig@icloud.com, Carolyn at Carolyn.w.bahamas@gmail.com or Ella at bellabreeze51@gmail.com.



