Ferguson says ministry needed to do more over Sandals closure

TRADE Union Congress president Obie Ferguson said the Ministry of Labour did not get sufficiently involved with Sandals Emerald Bay’s decision to temporarily close, which affected about 425 workers at the resort.

“That supposed to be a part of the function of the minister,” he said.

Sandals Emerald Bay has temporarily closed to undergo a $100m transformation into Beaches Exuma.

The resort, known for being all-inclusive, will be rebranded as a family-friendly beach destination.

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper said in July that dozens of employees would be retained during the temporary closure to secure and manage the facility. He also mentioned that efforts would be made to redeploy as many workers as possible to other Sandals properties.

He said current employees would be given top consideration for employment at Beaches Exuma. A job fair was held on August 9.

Mr Ferguson said on Wednesday: “I can take a public position and try to let the public know that the deputy prime minister is supposed to be the Member of Parliament for the area. What are you doing agreeing with something like that?

“Those people get a salary. They buy stuff within the community. They take care of their kids, just like me and you. Shouldn’t the Ministry of Labor –– instead of getting involved with what I do –– shouldn’t they go up there and do an inspection and come back and make a report to the Bahamian public?”