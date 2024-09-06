KENT BAZARD: Nutrition on a budget - How student athletes can eat healthy without breaking the bank

By DR KENT BAZARD

AS the school year kicks off, many student athletes are balancing the demands of sports practice, academics, and social life — often on a tight budget.

While it might be tempting to rely on quick, cheap meals, good nutrition is crucial for athletic performance, recovery, and overall health.

But how can you maintain a balanced diet without spending a fortune?

Let’s break down some practical ways to fuel your body efficiently, even on a student budget.

The Basics: Understanding Your Nutritional Needs

For athletes, nutrition isn’t just about eating enough calories; it’s about consuming the right types of calories to support energy levels, muscle growth, and recovery. The three key macronutrients — carbohydrates, proteins, and fats — play different roles in your body:

• Carbohydrates are the primary energy source, essential for high-intensity activities. Whole grains, fruits, and vegetables should be your go-to sources.

• Proteins are crucial for muscle repair and growth. Look for lean meats, beans, lentils, eggs, and dairy products.

• Fats are necessary for energy and hormone production. Healthy fats come from sources like avocados, nuts, seeds, and olive oil.

A balanced diet for a student athlete should include a variety of these macronutrients, complemented by vitamins and minerals from fresh produce to support overall health and immune function.

Affordable Food Options: Eating Smart on a Budget

The key to eating healthy on a budget is making smart choices at the grocery store and knowing where to find the best deals.

Here are some affordable, nutritious staples to add to your shopping list:

• Whole Grains: Opt for budget-friendly options like brown rice, oatmeal, and whole-wheat pasta. These grains provide sustained energy and are generally inexpensive when bought in bulk. • Proteins: Consider cost-effective protein sources such as eggs, canned tuna, beans, lentils, and peanut butter. These items are not only affordable but also versatile and easy to prepare in different ways.

• Fruits and Vegetables: Fresh produce can be expensive, but you can save money by buying in-season fruits and vegetables. Frozen options are also great; they’re often cheaper, last longer, and retain most of their nutrients.

• Dairy and Alternatives: Milk, yogurt, and cheese are excellent sources of protein and calcium. If you’re lactose intolerant or prefer plant-based options, look for sales on almond, soy, or oat milk.

• Healthy Fats: Buying nuts and seeds in bulk can be more cost-effective than purchasing small packages. Opt for items like sunflower seeds, almonds, and flaxseeds, which are nutrient-dense and affordable.

Meal Planning and Preparation: The Athlete’s Secret Weapon

One of the most effective strategies for eating well on a budget is meal planning and preparation. Taking the time to plan your meals for the week can help you avoid impulse buys and reduce food waste. Here are some tips:

• Plan Your Meals Around Sales and Discounts: Check local grocery store flyers and plan your meals around what’s on sale. This will help you save money and add variety to your diet.

• Cook in Batches: Prepare large portions of meals like chili, soups, and casseroles that can be stored in the fridge or freezer for later. This not only saves time but also ensures you have a nutritious meal ready after a long day of classes and practice.

• Pack Your Own Snacks: Instead of buying expensive protein bars or snacks, pack your own. Think fruit, homemade trail mix, or a peanut butter sandwich. These are cost-effective options that keep you energized between meals.

Quick and Healthy Recipes to Try

• Overnight Oats: Combine rolled oats, milk (or a milk alternative), and your favorite toppings like fruits, nuts, and seeds in a jar. Refrigerate overnight, and you have a ready-to-eat breakfast that’s nutritious and filling.

• Protein-Packed Stir-Fry: Use frozen vegetables, tofu or chicken, and a simple sauce made of soy sauce, garlic, and ginger. Serve over brown rice or quinoa for a balanced meal.

• Energy Balls: Mix oats, peanut butter, honey, and a handful of chocolate chips or dried fruit. Roll into small balls and refrigerate. These make for a perfect post-practice snack!

Discipline in Meal Choices: Stick to Your Plan

While it may be tempting to indulge in fast food or processed snacks, especially after a tough practice or a late-night study session, staying disciplined with your meal choices is crucial. Remember that your diet directly impacts your performance, endurance, and recovery time. Eating like a racehorse, not a bikini model, is key — aim to fuel your body with nutrient-rich foods that support your athletic goals.

The Bahamian Diet Challenge: Gaining Weight for Performance

While most Bahamians might think of weight gain as a common problem, for some student athletes, especially those looking to build muscle, it can be challenging. One example is a local athlete I know who has been trying to gain muscle mass for months but struggles to consume enough calories. The irony is that despite our culture’s reputation for hearty meals, when it comes to strategic weight gain for athletic performance, it requires a lot of planning and effort!

Being a student athlete means balancing many demands, but nutrition should always be a priority. With some careful planning, smart shopping, and creative cooking, it’s entirely possible to eat healthily on a budget. Remember, the goal is to fuel your body to perform at its best — because every athlete deserves to be in peak condition, both on and off the field.

Let’s make this school year one where nutrition, health, and athletic success go hand in hand!



