Man accused of double shooting

A MAN was remanded in custody yesterday after being accused of a double shooting on Young Street last week.

Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville arraigned Jerome Wright, 22, on charges of assault and two counts of attempted murder.

Wright allegedly assaulted Arthur Wilson in New Providence on 28 August.

He and his accomplices also allegedly shot and injured a 29-year-old man and a 27-year-old man as they stood on Young Street around 11.30pm on the same date.

The suspects reportedly fled the scene on foot.

Wright was informed that the case would proceed to the Supreme Court via a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

He will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until he returns to court for the assault charge on September 13.

The VBI will be served on December 12.

Inspector Deon Barr served as the prosecutor.