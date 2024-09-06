Mom’s plea to fund burial of brothers killed in crash

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE heartbroken mother of three young men killed in a traffic accident on Monday is appealing for donations to help cover her sons’ burial costs.

Philip McCarron Christie, 24, Philip D’Caprio Christie, 23, and D’Angelo Christie, 20, were killed in a collision shortly after 2am on Monday.

The vehicle crashed into a tree off Sir Milo Butler Highway after the driver lost control. The 24-year-old driver and the 23-year-old front-seat passenger were trapped inside and died at the scene, while the rear-seat passenger succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Lovan Christie, the mother of the men, said their deaths have left an unimaginable emptiness in her life, making it difficult for her to cope.

“My heart is broken in ways I can’t even begin to describe,” Mrs Christie said. “My heart is comforted by the calls, well-wishes, and She said monetary donations can be deposited into her Scotiabank account, #002526524, branch number 59105.

“Any donation, no matter how big or small, will be a blessing as I navigate this painful journey,” she said. “Your kindness, love, and prayers mean

more to me than words can express. I know that nothing can bring my sons back, but your support will help ease some of the financial burden I face and will allow me to focus on keeping their memories alive in my heart.”

The two eldest Christie brothers were employed by Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) and Bahamas Power and Light (BPL), while the third brother worked at BAMSI.

In a flyer released yesterday, BAMSI remembered D’Angelo as a two-time institute graduate. In 2024, he completed a certification as a nature tour guide. In 2023, he graduated with an associate degree in environmental science, receiving the award for excellence in his field of study.