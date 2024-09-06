Operators rout Black Scorpions 14-2, Mighty Mitts blank Renegades 19-0

THE R&M Operators and the Chances Mighty Mitts moved into the driver’s seats of their respective ladies and men’s best-of-five playoff series in the New Providence Softball Association.

Last night at the Bankers Field in the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex, the Operators routed the Black Scorpions 14-2, while the Mighty Mitts blanked Renegades 19-0. Here’s a summary of the two games played:

Mighty Mitts 19, Renegades 0: Alcott Forbes was firing on all cylinders as he pitched a perfect game in their abbreviated three-inning affair in the men’s feature contest.

Offensively, Norman Bastian went 2-for-3 with five runs batted in and a run scored, Junel Bain was a perfect 2-for-2 with two RBI and three runs scored, Sherman Ferguson was 1-for-2 with two RBI and two runs scored and Martin Burrows Jr was 1-for-1 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored.

The Mighty Mitts scored 13 runs on seven hits in the first inning and added six more runs on three hits in the second as Jahiem Davis got tagged with the loss.

Operators 14, Scorpions 2: Melinda Bastian was a perfect 2-for-2 with a pair of RBI and as many runs scored and Brendia Ferguson was 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored.

Diva Burrows was the winning pitcher and Deante Colebrooke suffered the loss in the four-inning abbreviated affair in the ladies’ opener.

Zhizell McKenzie went 2-for-2 with an RBI and Natasha Paul was 1-for-1 with a RBI in a losing effort.

R&B exploded for 10 runs on six hits in the second after they scored a run on two hits in the first. They added three more runs on two hits in the third. The Black Scorpions got a run in both the second and fourth.