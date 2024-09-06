Preacher’s Kid relocation ‘smart business decision’

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

A BAHAMIAN chef yesterday described the closure of his Nassau Cruise Port restaurant as “a smart business decision” while confirming all 24 staff have received “generous severance packages”.

Simeon Hall Jr, the Bahamian celebrity chef and restaurateur told Tribune Business that he is not abandoning the Preacher’s Kid concept but, instead, taking “a pause” while seeking to move and re-establish the restaurant at a location more suitable for its Bahamian customer base.

He explained that the Nassau Cruise Port restaurant enjoyed its “busiest days” when it attracted large numbers of Bahamian diners, with their presence helping to attract a greater crowd of visitors. As a result, Chef Hall said he wants to re-locate to a site that is more accessible to Preacher’s Kid’s target market.

Confirming that the closure is temporary, and that he plans to reopen in a new location that is more accessible to residents and visitors alike, Chef Hall told this newspaper: “We definitely plan on reopening, keeping the same structure of the brand, but just going to a new location.

“We want to be a neighbourhood restaurant, something that people come to frequently. We believe that we have the product and the brand that can do that, and so we just had to pivot to make sure that that happens.”

Chef Hall said his decision to exit the Nassau Cruise Port was a “smart business decision” as the relocation will bring him closer to the target market. He explained that the restaurant saw greater crowds on days when locals chose to dine in and this activity sparked the interest of visitors.

“We realised that moving will give us the target market that we were looking for,” said Chef Hall. “I’m pro Bahamian, and I want to make sure that Bahamians find us and get to us in a way that helps to support the business.

“Our busiest days were when we had more Bahamians in the restaurant. Once the visitors see more Bahamians they would tend to flock to the restaurant because it kind of validates what it is that you’re doing. So, we’re just making a pivot.

“It’s a smart business decision, not the emotional one that people sometimes think about. It’s just pure

business. It’s good business to make a move when you know that you can bring the product back, and that is our goal.”

Preacher’s Kid opened in April 2024 and was well-known for its eclectic dishes that highlight Bahamian food culture. Although not ready to reveal where the restaurant may relocate to, Chef Hall shared he is considering a number of “strategic” sites.

“We’re on a pause, and we’re pivoting and we’re going to move,” he said. “We have considered the 21 by seven island of New Providence, and we have locations in mind; strategic locations that we’re not ready to announce to anybody yet, but we definitely do have options on the table.”

Chef Hall, who is Preacher’s Kid’s managing partner and head chef, explained that all employees were given two weeks’ notice of the closure while the restaurant also reached out to industry partners to arrange alternative employment for staff.

He remains optimistic that some employees will be open to returning to work for the restaurant when it reopens. “All of our 24 employees were given very decent severance packages,” said Chef Hall.

“We also used our connections to get some of them interviews. We had quite a bit of options available to the staff members leaning on industry partners and friends. We gave them that opportunity and opened the door so they could be easily placed in a like-minded, fast casual environment, and it was up to them to fulfill it or not.

“Some took it, some didn’t take it. Some decided to go back into school full-time, some have had other options that they took. We told them some two weeks in advance we were absolutely adamant to make sure that we took care of our people. Some of them, we hope, will come back when we reopen.”