Timothy Munnings recognised for double medal

THE Ministry of Health & Wellness on Wednesday September 4 celebrated the outstanding achievements of deputy permanent secretary Timothy Munnings at the 2024 World Masters Track and Field Championships held last month in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Munnings’ remarkable performance secured him a gold medal in the 400 metres and a bronze medal in the 200m, showcasing to Bahamians and the international community his passion for athletics and his dedication to health and wellness.

The celebrations began on Munnings’ return to work on Monday with whistles and music as he was welcomed back on a red carpet experience from the door to the elevator at the Ministry of Works.

It ended on Wednesday with a special ceremony and luncheon attended by Minister Dr Michael Darville and other executives. Dr. Darville expressed his admiration stating:

“We at the Ministry are very proud of what DPS Munnings has accomplished on the world stage and his commitment to nation building over the years,” Dr Darville said. “This victory is not only a personal triumph for him but also a significant win for the Ministry of Health & Wellness.

“His success highlights the importance of physical fitness, a healthy lifestyle and how these elements contribute to enhancing overall health and well-being at any age.”

Reflecting on his journey, Munnings said he was pleased with his effort.

“It has been an incredible experience preparing for and competing at the World Masters. I am deeply grateful for the support from my family, colleagues, and the sports community,” Munningsw said.

“This journey has strengthened my belief in the value of staying active and maintaining a balanced life. I hope that my achievements at age 58 motivate others to pursue their own health and fitness goals and passions.”

The Ministry of Health & Wellness applauds Munnings’ noteworthy achievements and his representation of The Bahamas on the international stage.