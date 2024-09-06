Versatile pro athlete Charisma Taylor celebrates birthday

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

VERSATILE professional track and field athlete Charisma Taylor capped off her initial Olympic Games appearance with a “surprise” birthday celebration from her family and friends on Tuesday night.

On Tuesday as she turned 25, she got a surprise in Lake Cunningham Estates after she made her debut in the women’s triple jump and the 100m hurdles in the Olympics in Paris, France last month.

Her mother Patrice Taylor said it has been a while since her daughter, Charisma, was home to enjoy her birthday, but they were delighted to do it as she was still basking on her Olympic experience.

A number of persons who played a pivotal role in her journey were on hand to honour her, including Dianne Johnson, who was listed as her first coach when she started competing at the age of seven with Club Monica.

“I’m so proud of Charisma. Glad to have been able to put something in her to get her to where she is now. I appreciate you. Congratulations. Reach for the stars. See you in LA in four years,” said Johnson, who is no longer coaching.

Another coach on hand was Peter Pratt, who assisted Taylor through her high school transition at both St Andrew’s School and Queen’s College before she went off to the United States of America to complete grade 12 at Saint John’s School in Ashtabula, Ohio.

Two of her three brothers, Tre and Zion, who were all given the first piece of cake to share, spoke about their relationship growing up with their sister, who was their best friend and antagoniser respectively.

But both of them, who indicated that they enjoy sharing time with her whenever they can, said they couldn’t ask for a better sister, whom they love dearly.

Taylor, who went on to compete for Washington State and then the University of Tennessee, said it’s always good to be surrounded by family members and friends who support her.

“It was a total surprise, but it let me know that I am loved and a lot of people need to hear that from time to time,” Taylor said. “It means a lot to show that I am loved, especially on my 25th birthday.

“I want to thank everyone here who has been on a journey. It’s been amazing.”

Patrice thanked those persons, including their sponsors, for coming out to help them celebrate with their daughter, particularly as they reflected on her trip to Paris for the Olympics.

“It was a significant year for her, so we’re very happy that we were able to do this celebration for her,” she said. “We know when the season starts, we probably won’t see her as much, but we’re glad she’s home to celebrate now.”

Her father Dewey Taylor said they were excited to host the party for their daughter.

“This is the first time she’s been home for her birthday in a long time,” he said. “So it’s extra special, especially because it was a surprise for her. She didn’t know about it until she got here.

“It was nice. It was a good turnout. I’m glad that she enjoyed it. She can now kick back and relax until it’s time for her to get back to work. When she starts working, it’s going to be strictly work.”

After completing high school, Tylor enrolled at the University of Arkansas from 2017-2018. She then transferred to Washington State in 2018, graduating in 2021. She finished her eligibility at the University of Tennessee from 2021-2023.

Now that the celebrations are over, Taylor said she’s looking forward to getting into her off-season training next week as she gears up for the World Championships next year in Tokyo, Japan.

“So I’m excited about my future, coming off my first Olympic experience,” said Taylor, who reached the semifinal of the women’s 100 metre hurdles with the 12th best time of a personal best of 12.63 seconds and was 15th overall in the preliminaries of the triple jump with a leap of 14.01 metres.

Taylor said she will just enjoy her downtime with her family before she heads out to begin her offseason training in October in Tallahassee, Florida.

“Right now, I’m going to focus on my off-season training,” Taylor reflected.

“I don’t know what to expect, but after what I experienced this year, I’m looking forward to competing next year.”

In Paris, Taylor made history as the second Bahamian female to compete in both a track and field event at the Olympics, since Shonel Ferguson did it in the 100 metres and long jump.