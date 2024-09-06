Warrant issued as ex-officer fails to show up in court

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

AN arrest warrant was issued yesterday for former police officer Shando King after he failed to appear in court to be served with a voluntary bill of indictment on attempted murder charges.

King allegedly shot at three of his fellow officers during a car chase near Bahamas Games Blvd in July.

Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville issued the arrest order for King, 23, after his name was called in court and he failed to appear. Neither King’s family members nor his defence attorney, Devard Francis, attended the hearing to explain his absence.

It is suspected that King absconded while on Supreme Court bail for four counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, two counts of possession of an unlicenced firearm, and three counts of possession of ammunition.

King was dismissed from the police force in July before being arraigned.

King, along with accomplices, allegedly shot and injured 23-year-old Tavarus Paul as he was walking near Exuma Street and Cordeaux Avenue on 18 February. Later that day, King allegedly engaged in a firefight with Inspector Marcian Frazier, Constable Lenn King, and Able Seaman Decordre Glinton during a pursuit of the suspects’ white Honda Accord, which crashed near the Baseball Stadium on Bahamas Games Blvd.

King allegedly had a black .40 Glock 23 pistol, a black 9mm pistol, 20 rounds of .40 ammunition, 24 rounds of 9mm ammunition, and an additional 12 rounds of .40 ammunition.

Inspector Deon Barr served as the prosecutor.