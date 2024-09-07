Man found dead in Coral Harbor canal

A man believed to be in his early 40s was found lying face-up in the Coral Harbour canal this morning.
Police said they received an alert about the body around 10.30am, and discovered the man with no signs of life or any visible injuries.
Superintendent Deno Josey, commander of the Western Division, underscored further investigations will determine the exact cause of death.
The man has not been identified, and anyone with information, or a missing relative or loved one, is asked to contact 919, or CID at 502-9991.
At the scene, Supt Josey appealed to the public to be their "brother's keeper".
He added: "We want to appeal to the public to be our brother’s keepers, keep our eyes on our brothers, our neighbors, our family members, so if they are missing they can get in contact with the police quickly, and the police can move swiftly to try and find their loved one."
Comments
ThisIsOurs 8 hours, 11 minutes ago
Marvin Pratt is still missing
Tribune Dec 20 2018 by Rashad Rolle: In an affidavit filed yesterday, Mr Pratt’s mother, Barbara Saunders, alleges an officer told the family her son was taken into custody.
A friend of the family who is employed by the Royal Bahamas Police Force – in the Forensics Unit – informed me and I verily believe that he saw Marvin in the custody at the Drug Enforcement Unit/Central Detective Unit and he appeared to be battered and bruised,” she said. “I am in fear that if I reveal the identity or the source of this information that he may be victimised by the respondents as they continue to deny having custody of my son.”
Ms Saunders adds: “On Saturday, December 8, 2018, my granddaughter, Robyn Noel, and I after not hearing from or seeing Marvin, went to the Drug Enforcement Unit on Thompson Blvd looking for him because we were concerned about his welfare. I asked the officer at the station ‘do y’all have a Marvin Saunders or Marvin Pratt’ and the officer responded ‘y’all come to sign his bail ay’ to which I responded ‘yes’ and he went in the back.
“When the officer returned he had a face only a mother could love and he immediately changed his tone about Marvin being in custody. I said to the officer ‘but you just asked me if I came to sign his bail, that means he is here.’ The officer began speaking to me and my granddaughter in an aggressive manner - saying Marvin was not in custody. We became afraid and we left and went to the Central Detective Unit which was located next door.
Commissioner Paul Fernander said in the story that noone named "Marvin Pratt" had been taken into custody. I noticed the Mother when inquiring about him at the station asked for "Marvin Pratt" or "Marvin Saunders"
Strange story. A neighbour also claims she saw DEU officers in the area and she shouted for Marvin to run but they caught him and put him in a vehicle. Can people make things up? Sure, still a strange story.
Marvin is still missing.
And Mikey and Oral Roberts are dead
Porcupine 2 hours, 25 minutes ago
Trust disappeared long time now. Dishonesty in our institutions, all institutions, is the word of the day. A fitting epitaph.
Sign in to comment
OpenID