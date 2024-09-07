Man found dead in Coral Harbor canal

A man believed to be in his early 40s was found lying face-up in the Coral Harbour canal this morning.

Police said they received an alert about the body around 10.30am, and discovered the man with no signs of life or any visible injuries.

Superintendent Deno Josey, commander of the Western Division, underscored further investigations will determine the exact cause of death.

The man has not been identified, and anyone with information, or a missing relative or loved one, is asked to contact 919, or CID at 502-9991.

At the scene, Supt Josey appealed to the public to be their "brother's keeper".

He added: "We want to appeal to the public to be our brother’s keepers, keep our eyes on our brothers, our neighbors, our family members, so if they are missing they can get in contact with the police quickly, and the police can move swiftly to try and find their loved one."