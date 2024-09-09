Alston appointed chairperson of BPL as Davis looks to reform energy sector

CHRISTINA Alston has been appointed chairperson of Bahamas Power and Light, replacing Pedro Rolle.

Her appointment comes months after she was appointed a director on BPL’s board and comes as the Davis administration tries to significantly reform the electricity provider.

She served as chief operating officer at BPL from 2017 to 2019 before resigning under controversial circumstances.

In March, the government said: “Her leadership in demand side management and development of microgrid projects aligns with BPL’s strategic goals to transform the energy landscape of The Bahamas into one that is more affordable, reliable, and sustainable.”

The Davis administration released its list of board and committee appointments yesterday.

Office of the Prime Minister director of communications Latrae Rahming said the list will be revised.

Several changes are anticipated. For instance, the list says Mario Bannister, who faces conspiracy to commit murder charges, has been appointed to the Environmental Health Board.

It also says that a lawyer at the centre of a police corruption probe was appointed to the National Insurance Appeal Tribunal.

Mr Rahming said these appointments have not been gazetted and will be revised in subsequent lists.