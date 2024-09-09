Convicted murderer escapes custody

Police are searching for a convicted murderer who escaped custody while awaiting medical attention at Princess Margaret Hospital this afternoon.

According to reports, Anthony Bethel, 31, escaped lawful custody sometime around 3:30pm and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Bethel reportedly received a murder conviction and is awaiting his sentence. He was last seen dressed in blue jeans trousers and a shirt with a yellow and black stripe. According to police, he is known to frequent East and Lewis Streets, as well as Montel Heights and Masons Addition.

In a statement, police said "it is strongly advised not to approach him."

Anyone with information that can assist police in locating Bethel is asked to contact 911/919, the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991/2, or CRIMESTOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).