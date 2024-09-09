GAIN AN EDGE: BTVI’s technological renaissance

It was a unique demonstration that transported viewers into the technological renaissance happening at the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI).

Director of technical services Dion Gibson nodded soberly to one of his technicians and the room plunged into darkness. Suddenly, a transparent glass screen with a neon purple light illuminated the room, followed by an LCD screen bearing a fashion silhouette. A demonstration then ensued that, to the viewer, looked like some futuristic wizardry.

With a special luminescent marker, the demonstrator began drawing a series of curves and swirly lines on the light screen which, to the surprise of onlookers, were mirrored onto the LCD screen to create an intricate high fashion sketch.

Competing with the eruption of applause, Mr. Gibson proclaimed, “This is called an eGlass!”

The eGlass is an illuminated transparent lightboard with a built-in camera that captures the instructor’s face and writing in the same picture which can then be cast onto LCD screens, computer screens and even phone screens. This savvy piece of equipment is one of ten being utilised at BTVI’s New Providence and Grand Bahama campuses to boost student engagement and enhance the hybrid instructional experience.

“BTVI is the only institution using this technology in The Bahamas and one of very few in this region,” Gibson stated with pride, lauding the institution’s move to position itself on the cutting edge of instructional technology.

BTVI is guided by a set of core values, one of which states, “…We are innovative in our approach, welcome change, and constantly strive to improve ourselves”. In a rapidly evolving technological age, this core value has roused a desire to introduce more relevant forms of technology into classrooms. The eGlass is just the tip of the iceberg.

Another instructional gamechanger at BTVI is the use of electromagnetic pens to enhance hybrid learning in the Mathematics Department. This technology allows instructors to write formulas and equations in the hybrid environment as effortlessly as they would on a chalk board.

“They make teaching math in a hybrid environment, seamless,” said Bibi Archer, math head of department.

At the Grand Bahama Branch Campus, instructors are utilising wireless cameras that allow groups of students to see live demonstrations in 4K. Oftentimes, technical instruction requires that students gather and huddle together for demonstrations, competing for the best view. With these wireless cameras, students can see detailed demonstrations from the comfort of their seat or laptop.

With respect to the new technological upgrades at BTVI, Gibson stressed, “This new technology makes it possible for students to have a rich learning experience without compromising the practical hands-on requirement of occupational training”.

These exciting upgrades mark the beginning of a technological renaissance at BTVI - one that is eagerly welcomed as the institute advances its mission to enable individuals to be globally competitive and economically independent.

