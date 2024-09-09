Govt securing $55m loan with Saudi Fund for development for North Eleuthera Airport

By RASHAD ROLLE

THE government will enter a $55m loan agreement with the Saudi Fund for Development to upgrade North Eleuthera International Airport.

The agreement will be signed today at the airport in Lower Bogue, Eleuthera, according to a press release from the Department of Aviation within the Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper emphasised the agreement’s importance in a statement: “Our administration has built strong international partnerships to support our National Development Goals, with this loan signifying the benefits of these relationships. The further development of transportation services in the Family Islands is not only vital to the continued growth of our nation’s number one industry, but also to the economic growth of the people of Eleuthera.”

The loan is part of the Family Islands Renaissance Project, initiated in March 2023 under the administration’s Blueprint for Change. The project aims to modernise airport infrastructure in the Family Islands, including significant upgrades to North Eleuthera Airport.

Dr Kenneth Romer, deputy director general of tourism and director of aviation, highlighted that improving airport infrastructure is essential for the National Aviation Strategic Plan.

“In carrying out the transport of passengers and cargo, airlines require safe, efficient, and affordable airport infrastructure to sustain their operations,” he said in the press release.

Additionally, the MOTIA, in collaboration with the Ministry of Works & Family Island Affairs, will reportedly soon issue Requests for Proposals (RFPs) for terminal projects at North Eleuthera, Black Point Exuma, and Mayaguana.