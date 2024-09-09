Hundreds of job seekers attend Carnival’s job fair in Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

HUNDREDS of job seekers attended Carnival’s job fair on Saturday, with some arriving as early as four to five hours before the doors opened at noon, hoping to secure one of the 700 direct and indirect jobs available at Celebration Key in East Grand Bahama.

The cruise line’s newest exclusive port destination, set to open next summer, has already garnered around 2,000 online applications. This was Carnival’s first job fair in Grand Bahama, with plans to hold additional events in New Providence, Andros, and Abaco.

Rupert Moss, who arrived hours before the doors opened, said the cost of living is high and good-paying jobs are needed.

“We don’t feel we are getting a fair share, and so we’re looking for a better way of life because everything in the economy has gone up except our pay,” he said.

Deacon Charles Clarke, from Seagrape in Eight Mile Rock, came to Port Lucaya to attend the job fair, arriving around 9am.

“I brought my son and his friend to the job fair, and also to see if there’s anything for me as well, because these are trying times. Bills aren’t going down; they’re going up. So you need a second job to maintain your home and pay your bills,” he said.

Carla Wildgoose expressed excitement about the job fair, adding that Carnival’s project is what Grand Bahama needs.

Ms Wildgoose had considered relocating to New Providence due to the difficulty of finding employment in Grand Bahama’s job market.

“I didn’t realise how tight the job market was, especially for professional jobs. You can find one or two things, but they don’t pay much—it’s very difficult for professionals. At one point, I considered moving to Nassau, but I changed my mind,” she said.

Cyril Coakley believes Carnival will help the island “bounce back”.

“I feel wonderful about what’s happening here today. It feels great. It’s a good opportunity for Grand Bahama to bounce back,” he said.

Mr Coakley added that Grand Bahama has faced devastating storms and many disappointments over the years, but Carnival’s project presents a unique opportunity for everyone.

Chris Bladen, a long-time visitor, said he is thrilled about the opportunities Carnival will bring to the island.

“I’ve been coming here off and on since 1982, and for the last 14 years we’ve loved this island. We were saddened by the devastation from the hurricanes, and this is the first real opportunity for Grand Bahama,” he said.

“We arrived on Tuesday on the last flight from Miami to Freeport with American Airlines until things get going again. I’m excited they’re going to build the airport bigger on higher ground, and we’re delighted with what Carnival and other cruise lines are doing to help. This is such a phenomenal opportunity,” Mr Bladen said, adding that he looks forward to visiting Celebration Key when it opens.

“This is the first big thing that has happened here,” he said.

Carnival is developing a $600m private cruise port on Grand Bahama that is expected to bring 2.2 million guests to the island annually. The cruise terminal will feature two berths, each capable of accommodating a 6,000-passenger cruise vessel.

Marielle Johnson, from Carnival’s HR Team, highlighted some of the benefits, including medical coverage with vision and dental insurance, full payment of NIB contributions, and transportation to and from work.

Saturday’s turnout exceeded expectations.

In mid-August, Carnival launched its online job recruitment portal following its participation in the Exuma Job Fair.

“Our plan was to do it closer to the fair, but we saw the need to open it in mid-August, and since then, we’ve had over 2,000 registrants,” Ms Johnson said.