‘I could back short ban on foreign entertainers’

LABOUR director Howard Thompson said he could support a 30-day moratorium on short-term work permits involving foreign artists and entertainers.

His comment came after the United Artists Bahamas Union (UABU) raised concerns last week about the “unchecked” influx of foreign entertainers in the country. The union accuses the Bahamas Musicians and Entertainers Union (BMEU) of failing to monitor these acts.

UABU officials claimed the BMEU prioritises collecting levies over ensuring that foreign artists, DJs, and their personnel should be employed in the country.

Mr Thompson said the discord between the unions was brought to the attention of Labour Minister Pia Glover-Rolle several months ago, and she instructed him to intervene.

He said there were a few productive face-to-face meetings with the unions at the Department of Labour a few months back.

“I believe we were on track to getting the issues resolved, and they will be resolved most certainly in the coming weeks as I have prioritised this,” he said.

“I will be taking immediate steps to advise my counterpart at the Department of Immigration that I do not oppose a 30-day moratorium on short-term work permits/certificates for foreign artists and entertainers, which will allow for a speedy resolution to those relevant issues. I have no doubt that by the end of the 30 days, both unions will be holding hands and singing “Solidarity forever”.

UABU president Anita Tynes also called on the labour minister to halt the certification of the BMEU’s recent election, claiming the election was “unconstitutional.” She alleged that the BMEU’s self-nominated and unopposed executives violated the BMEU Constitution and the Industrial Relations Act.

Mr Thompson refrained from commenting on this, noting that the registrar of trade unions is responsible for the election process.

“As director of the Department of Labour,” he said, “one of my main responsibilities includes promoting, fostering, and maintaining good industrial relations throughout the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, and that includes harmony amongst the various unions, and so those allegations do concern me, and I am keeping a keen eye on this.”