Rotary Club of Old Fort helps Adelaide Primary School get ready for new year

THE Rotary Club of Old Fort (RCOF) completed a significant community service project at Adelaide Primary School on Saturday. The initiative, part of Basic Education and Literacy Month, involved a Smart School Transformation that included numerous upgrades and donations to enhance the educational environment.

RCOF installed six advanced smart TVs in classrooms, providing modern multimedia tools to support teaching and learning. Additionally, the club donated a heavy-duty printer for administrative needs, new signage, outdoor fans, a bulletin board, and revitalised the school garden.

Hopscotch courts were painted on the playground, and outdoor ceiling fans were added to the pavilion to improve comfort during school events.

The project also featured a teacher workshop aimed at integrating the new smart TV technology into teaching practices and ensuring teachers’ mental well-being. Teachers received baskets of supplies to ease their financial burden for the school year. A Peace Pole was installed to symbolise Rotary’s commitment to fostering peace and inclusivity.

Nateisha Bain, president of RCOF, highlighted the day’s success and the impact of the project, thanking sponsors and volunteers for their support.

The club extended its gratitude to Pepperstone Markets Limited, ThinkSimple, Capstone Homes, Caribbean Landscape, Lyford Cay International School, AG Electric, Suntera Global, Watson Construction, Cox Electrical, Pineapple Business Consultancy, and Therapy in Paradise.

Founded on May 5, 2015, RCOF will celebrate its 10th anniversary during the 2024-2025 Rotary Year. The club, with 63 members, focuses on impactful projects such as STEM Saturdays and the Hope Start Campaign and meets bi-weekly at the Balmoral Club.