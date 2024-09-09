Young motorcyclist dies in crash at Go Slow Bend

A motorcyclist, believed to be in his teens, was killed after being in collision with a vehicle belonging to a senior judge.

The victim became the 54th traffic fatality of the year.

Chief Superintendent of Police Chrislyn Skippings said the driver of a black Ford Explorer was travelling north on West Bay Street, near Coral Drive, when he activated his left indicator to turn into the Western Seaview parking lot.

She said the driver felt an impact on the front of his vehicle as he attempted the turn. The motorcyclist then crashed into a gate on the western side of the street, losing his life.

CSP Skippings urged bike operators to wear the proper gear and ensure their bikes are licenced. She said it was too early to determine who was at fault in the crash.