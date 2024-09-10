36-year-old accused of unlawful sex with his teen step-daughter

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 36-year-old man was imprisoned after being accused of molesting his 15-year-old stepdaughter 12 times over the past year.

Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville arraigned the defendant, whose name is being withheld to protect the minor’s identity, on 12 counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a dependent child.

The defendant, appearing sullen during the arraignment, also faced two charges of making death threats.

He allegedly engaged in unlawful sexual intercourse with his stepdaughter on twelve occasions between February 16 and August 31 in New Providence.

Additionally, between February 1 and August 10, the defendant allegedly threatened to kill the minor twice.

The case will be transferred to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). The accused will remain in custody at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until February 6, 2025, when the VBI may be served.

Inspector Deon Barr served as the prosecutor.