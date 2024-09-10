Baha Mar cup supports rising tennis talents

THE Baha Mar Cup is pleased to make a donation to four talented tennis players in The Bahamas; two tennis athletes in the under-12 division and two in the under-14 division from Abaco, Eleuthera and Grand Bahama.

The players benefitting include Da’Shan Gardiner from Abaco, Ayai Bethel from Eleuthera, and Danielle Saunders and Caitlyn Pratt from Grand Bahama.

All four players from the Family Islands have consistently produced outstanding results and are top ranked players in their respective islands and on the Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association junior national circuit.

Abaconian native Gardiner is relatively new to the junior circuit and has climbed to the #2 position in the U12 division in The Bahamas. Eleuthera native Bethel is top #3 in the Boys U14 division and participated at the 2024 JITIC regional event. Grand Bahama native Saunders is #2 in the Girls U12 division and #4 in the Girls U14 division. Pratt who also participated in JITIC in 2024 presently holds the #2 spot in the #U14 division.

Pratt and Saunders have both represented The Bahamas internationally on national teams.

Pratt, Saunders and Bethel were also invited to participate in a regional tennis camp for top tennis juniors in the Caribbean and Central America at the National Tennis Centre in Nassau in 2023.

Baha Mar and Mark Knowles’ Annual Baha Mar Cup is a one-of-a-kind tennis fundraising event which benefits the Baha Mar Resort Foundation and the Mark Knowles Children’s Tennis Initiative. The biggest names in tennis participate in this noteworthy initiative.

The BLTA applauds the Baha Mar Cup and Mark Knowles for the investment they are making into the young tennis athletes. The focus on the talented quartet from the islands is commendable as this will spur on more growth of tennis in The Bahamas.

This donation will be used to assist the players with coaching and travel expenses to participate in tournaments. The contribution by the Bahamar Cup and Mark Knowles will have an exponential impact in the development and growth of these athletes. The consistency, positive work ethic and outstanding play of the family island athletes are being rewarded.

Congratulations to the players, continue to be diligent in your craft and take full advantage of this wonderful support from The Baha Mar Cup to propel you even further in your tennis journey.