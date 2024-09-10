Cadets celebrate graduation

By FAY SIMMONS

The Bahamas Meteorological Cadets recently celebrated the graduation of its 2024 cohort, with 17 students completing the programme — a notable increase from last year’s inaugural group.

This expansion nearly doubles the number of cadets from the previous year, reflecting growing interest and commitment to the field.

Minister of Energy and Transport, JoBeth Coleby Davis, underscored the importance of building capacity within the Department of Meteorology as The Bahamas faces the escalating effects of climate change.

“Climate change has been the great topic for many years,” Mrs Coleby-Davis said.

“We have to make sure that we are securing our borders and protecting our country and educating our people. It’s important for us to build capacity in the Department of Meteorology, so that we are always in the best position to see, and protect our country from the weather changes.”

Mrs Coleby-Davis also acknowledged the dedication and service of former and current staff members of the Department of Meteorology.

“The Department of Meteorology has provided dedicated service to our nation over the years,” she said.

“As Minister with responsibility for the Department, I am acutely aware of some of the personal sacrifices made by past and current staff members in the fulfilment of keeping our country updated on weather systems and Bahamians safe. In far too many instances, the work of these individuals has gone unnoticed and unrewarded. I intend to change this observation.”

Acting director of the Department of Meteorology Jeffrey Simmons, emphasised the programme’s role in attracting young Bahamians to the field of meteorology.

“From the development phase, one of the key objectives of the programme was to attract young Bahamians to the field of meteorology,” Mr Simmons said.

“Through the cadet programme, our focus was on cultivating three strategic values: curiosity, passion, and innovation. Last year, we had a total of nine cadets. Today, in this cohort, we have 17 cadets. This is a significant increase, and we are proud of all our cadets.”

Mr Simmons highlighted the programme’s importance in identifying new talent and educating students about climate change mitigation.

“As a small island developing state, The Bahamas is vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. Let us make no mistake about it — science and innovation are key tools in protecting our people and communities,” he said.

“In the coming decades, climate changes will increase — more intense heatwaves, longer warm seasons, and rising sea levels. According to numerous international scientific reports, a rise in sea level in The Bahamas would threaten 32 percent of our land and 25 percent of our people.”

“Programmes such as the Niccolo P Small Meteorology Cadet Programme are important in not only identifying future talent for the Department of Meteorology but also in giving young Bahamians a platform to understand climate change and to think of solutions to keep our people and nation safe.”