Cartwright shines in President’s Cup

The 2024 Bahamas Golf Federation annual RF’s President’s Cup annual tournament took place over the weekend.

The two-day event began at 9 am on Saturday and all the teams were out by 10.40am.

“The day proved to be very fruitful even though it was a small field of players, the competition was tight and as always you never know who will win until the last hole is played,” Lynford Miller BGF president said. “It was really hot but thank God the weather cooperated and there was no rain.”

Tournament coordinator Gina Gonzalez-Rolle said she too was very happy everything ran smoothly and as always she was happy that so many young people played in the tournament and the University of The Bahamas was out in full force and was thrilled to see Travis Cartwright, a UB student, win his division and the overall tournament.

Cartwright said that hard work definitely paid off. He has been putting in a lot of hard work on the course and tried to stay focused and even though it really hasn’t sunken in as yet he was thrilled to have won and felt honored to have won such a prestigious event.

Overall, the tournament proved to be a major success and the team was thrilled to see yet another name added as the overall winner for the BGF Presidents Cup.

The qualifier for the senior team to travel to Tabago is next on the calendar scheduled for September 14-15 and the BGF is looking forward to that as it always proves to be a great event.