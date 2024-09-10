FACE TO FACE - The benefits of fostering relationships and goodwill

By FELICITY DARVILLE

Friendship is a foundation for progress. Mutual understanding and respect can set the tone for lasting progress - not only between people - but between nations. The Bahamas China Friendship Association (BCFA) is a testament to this. The individuals committed to this cause work together to foster and encourage a good relationship, goodwill and people-to-people contact between the people of The Bahamas and the people of China.

Many know the BCFA for exciting events including kite-flying, calligraphy and ping pong. On a deeper level, the BCFA has been instrumental in securing scholarships for Bahamian students to study in China.

Over the years, Bahamian students have had the opportunity to attend universities in China on scholarships provided by the Chinese Government. These scholarships cover all university expenses, except for travel to and from China, and allow students to study in multiple subject areas ranging from technical to liberal arts studies. The BCFA promotes these scholarship opportunities and assists the Bahamas Ministry of Foreign Affairs with identifying Bahamian student candidates for these scholarships. They also assist these students with their transition to university in China.

This year is particularly special - the BCFA is celebrating its 20th anniversary. This historic milestone marks a significant chapter in a well-defined legacy of good friendship.

This past weekend, the BCFA kicked off its 20th anniversary celebrations with a Calligraphy, Sip and Paint, Silent Auction and Wine Tasting - an event that attracted more than 120 participants. This corporate team-building event attracted a number of institutions including: Cable Bahamas; Aliv; Nassau Flight Services; NUA; Insurance Management; Bahamas First; Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines; China Construction America; and Ministry of Health.

BCFA Members came up with some 40 Bahamian sayings, such as “Bush Crack, Man Gone”; “Dog Eat Ya Lunch” and “Reverse Back”. These fun cultural sayings were translated into Mandarin, then participants traced over the canvas with calligraphy brush strokes to create a wonderful keepsake. They also enjoyed wines from Caribbean Wines and Spirits, and engaged in fun activity and laughter through the evening. Proceeds are earmarked for the BCFA’s Kite Flying Event for underprivileged youth.

Gearing up to the actual anniversary on September 29, an amazing opportunity exists for Bahamian small and medium-sized businesses. A contingent will engage in a Trade Mission to the popular Canton Fair (Guangzhou), Yiwu. This event will put Bahamian businesses in touch with more than 75,000 stores and suppliers in China.

Businesses who decide to take the tour with the BCFA will visit five commercial districts, speaking directly to suppliers and negotiating deals that will grow their business. They will also benefit from a partnership for shipping and logistics from China to The Bahamas. Two phases of the tour will be held from October 15 to 26, 2024.

Current BCFA president Dr Donovan Moxey stands on the shoulders of prestigious leaders who have helped to shape the association into a formidable entity making a meaningful contribution to The Bahamas and China.

The Bahamas China Friendship Association was started September 29, 2004 - seven years after formal diplomatic relations were established between The Commonwealth of The Bahamas and the People’s Republic of China by Prime Minister Hubert A Ingraham in 1997.

The founding president is Ambassador Jospeh Curry, who worked with an esteemed leadership team including: vice president Sir Arthur Foulkes; secretary Philip Simon; treasurer Anthony McKinney; assistant treasurer Marlon Johnson; public relations officer Anthony Capron; and trustees Brian Wong, Lowell Mortimer, and Carey Leonard.

They were all moved by the values of promoting social intercourse, mutual helpfulness and assistance, moral improvement, friendly collaboration, and rational recreation.

The BCFA also wanted to promote relief and assistance to the people of The Bahamas in anyway whatsoever, especially in cases of emergency and to make donations to the people of China from time to time in respect of relief or social enhancement.

Their work helps to establish a good understanding of the cultures of the people of The Bahamas and China through cultural exchanges and to facilitate the study of the language, culture, and history of both countries. They also helped to create economic and trade opportunities through entrepreneurial development and participation in trade fairs and investment tours, like the one coming in October 2024.

Overall, the BCFA is committed to the improvement of the general social, economic, spiritual, and material welfare of the people of The Bahamas and China.

There are five core initiatives:

• Exposure to the Chinese Language via Formal and Informal Learning

• Exposure of Young People to Chinese Culture via Chinese Kite Flying

• Exposure of Young Persons to Chinese Sports Culture via Ping Pong

• Exposure to Commercial Opportunities via Trade Missions to China, and

• Exposure to Education Opportunities in China via Academic Scholarships

The work continues thanks to a dedicated cadre of leaders supporting President Dr Donovan Moxey, including: Charlyne Sealy, vice president; Lloyd Wong, treasurer; Sherrell Storr, secretary; Tyler Symonette, public relations; Kion Horton, assistant secretary; Travis Collins, assistant treasurer, and Philip Simon, Gershan Major, and Anthony Capron, trustees. For more information, visit www.bcfa242.com.